Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract to extend his eight-year stay at Anfield, the Premier League club said.

The 32-year-old Egyptian international previously had spells with Chelsea in the Premier League and Roma in Italy’s Serie A.

Speculation had been mounting all season that the forward may be set to end his stay at Anfield, with Salah himself stating in December that a deal was “far away”.

A move to the Saudi Pro League had been heavily mooted as the next destination for the forward with reports that champions Al Ittihad tabled a world record 215 million-pound ($270m) offer as early as September 2023.

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” Salah said in a statement on Friday.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

Advertisement

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”