United Kingdom’s Justin Rose tops the opening days at golf’s US Masters but Rory McIlroy falters at the start.

Justin Rose used a red-hot putter to grab a three-shot lead over a trio of players that included defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National, where Grand Slam-seeking Rory McIlroy ran into trouble late.

Rose, twice a runner-up at the year’s first major, needed just 22 putts en route to a seven-under-par 65 that equalled the Englishman’s best start to a Masters.

It is also the fifth time Rose has had the first-round lead or co-lead at the Masters, surpassing golfing great Jack Nicklaus for most in the tournament’s history.

“It was a really good day’s golf on a golf course that was a stern test. I think if you look at the overall leaderboard, not many low scores out there,” Rose told reporters. “A lot of quality shots, and delighted the way I played.”

World number one Scheffler, who this week is looking to become the fourth golfer to retain his Masters crown, was in a share of second place with 2024 runner-up Ludvig Aberg and Canada’s Corey Conners.

The 44-year-old Rose, who went out with the late starters, wasted no time making a move as he kicked off his round with three consecutive birdies and added another three in succession around the turn before back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16.

Advertisement

The only blemish on the card for Rose, who with a win here would become the oldest first-time Masters champion since a 41-year-old Mark O’Meara won in 1998, came at the 18th where he made bogey after his tee shot missed the fairway.

Scheffler’s round included a huge birdie putt from 62 feet at the par-three fourth and a pair of up-and-down par saves after brilliant chips out of greenside bunkers at both the seventh and 17th holes.

“Anytime you can keep a card clean out here it’s a really good thing… I struggled for what felt like two pars today,” said Scheffler.

“I had to make two really good up-and-downs. But, other than that, the golf course was in front of me most of the day, kept the ball in play, did a lot of really good things out there.”

With that long putt at the 240-yard fourth hole, Scheffler has now made at least one birdie on all 18 holes at Augusta National during his career.

McIlroy stumbles at start of Grand Slam search

Conners made a late move with birdies on three of his final four holes while Swede Aberg, playing in his second Masters, vaulted into contention with four back-nine birdies.

Fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time major winner and one of 12 LIV Golf members in the 95-player field this week, was in a share of second place until a late bogey dropped him into a share of fifth place and four shots back of Rose.

World number two McIlroy, needing a Masters win to complete the career Grand Slam but who seems to be hampered by one poor round each week at the Masters, was three back of Rose before a crushing double-bogey at the reachable par-five 15th.

Advertisement

The Northern Irishman was cruising along with a clean card until everything changed at the 15th where his approach shot sailed over the green and he then watched helplessly as his chip rolled off the slick putting surface and into the pond.

McIlroy, who came into the Masters with two PGA Tour titles before April for the first time in his career and as a popular pick to win a first Green Jacket, then double-bogeyed 17 after missing the green and three-putting from 28 feet.

The four-times major winner settled for an even-par 72 that leaves him with plenty of work to do this week if he wants to become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam of golf’s four majors.

For McIlroy, who is in a share of 27th place, it marked the first time he has carded multiple double bogeys or worse in a round at the Masters since the second round of the 2014 edition.

Among the other notables, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm struggled to a three-over 75 while Xander Schauffele, seeking a third win in four majors following triumphs at last year’s PGA Championship and British Open, opened with a 73.

Former champion and fan favourite Fred Couples, making his 40th Masters start, carded a one-under 71 that was highlighted by an eagle from 191 yards at the par-four 14th.

The 65-year-old Couples not only finished the first round in a share of 11th place but also as the second oldest to break par in a round at Augusta National.

“Today I’m happy as a clam,” said Couples.