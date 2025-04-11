Who: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

What: English Premier League

Where: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom

When: Saturday at 12:30pm (11:40 GMT)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Jack Grealish and Phil Foden “don’t feel good” after they suffered abuse in separate incidents during last weekend’s 0-0 draw at local rivals Manchester United.

A man has been charged with assault after Grealish was allegedly slapped by a supporter as he left the field.

Guardiola was outspoken in his criticism of fans after the game for an offensive chant about Foden’s mother during the match.

“If you take a look around, you will realise we are not on the right path,” said Guardiola on Friday as City prepared for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

“They [Foden and Grealish] don’t feel good, but we move forward.

“It is happening everywhere. It’s a crazy world, right? Everything happens all around the world, not just in sport. Nobody is away from that.

“I know it’s happened sometimes in our club, but it’s not a problem about United, a specific club, or specific department in world football. It happens everywhere.”

How is Man City’s season progressing?

At this stage of the season, City are used to battling for the Premier League title, but this time, they find themselves down in sixth and scrapping just to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

There was some good news for Guardiola this week with confirmation that a top-five finish will be enough to reach the Champions League thanks to the strong performance of English sides in the European competition.

Just six points separate Nottingham Forest in third from Aston Villa in seventh.

What has gone wrong for City this season?

City’s quest is not helped by a lengthy injury list that contains Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, top scorer Erling Haaland, plus key defenders John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

“We didn’t have the squad all season, but we adapt,” added Guardiola. “You can see it as a problem or a challenge. You could see the position as a disaster, but it could be worse.

“I’m really satisfied for the way we’ve handled it.”

What’s at stake in the Crystal Palace clash?

City’s match against Palace gives the defending English champions the chance to climb into fourth before Chelsea and Newcastle are in action on Sunday.

“[Palace] is a team who have been in incredible, top form in the last two months, and they have always been difficult,” added Guardiola.

“I admire the manager, the way they play, the talent and the physicality they have, but, at the same time, I’m optimistic to finish well this season.”

What are City’s plans to reverse their demise?

With 33-year-old Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne leaving City at the end of the season after 10 highly successful years, the club are expected to do some transfer business in the close-season window, but Guardiola was tight-lipped about their plans.

“I don’t know what will happen [in the summer],” he said.

“Of course the club is working, but we won’t have 45 players in the squad. It’s not sustainable for the emotion of the team.

“Except Kevin, they all have a contract, and we will see how they behave, how we are. We’re going to see.”

Man City team news

Rodri, Erling Haaland, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake remain sidelined as long-term absentees.

City have no other short-term doubts.

Crystal Palace team news

Marc Guehi and Eddie Nketiah are suspended following red cards against Brighton in the Eagles’ last match.

Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards are both expected to line up in defence, while Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure remain long-term absentees.