ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: India beats New Zealand by four wickets

India overcome New Zealand’s 351-7 to win by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai.

India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) final cricket match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Ryan Lim / AFP)
India's cricket players celebrate after winning the ICC Champions Trophy [Ryan Lim/AFP]
Published On 9 Mar 2025

India made it back-to-back global cricket tournaments with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma led the chase with 76 off 83 balls and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34 helped India cross the finish line on 254-6 in 49 overs to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday for the third time.

Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell earlier helped New Zealand, who won the toss and chose to bat first, put on 251-7 in 50 overs on a slow, two-paced Dubai wicket.

Sharma provided a fiery start to India’s innings, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Hardik Pandya scored 18, putting on a crucial 38 runs off 36 balls for the sixth wicket with Rahul.

India's KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate their victory during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Ryan Lim / AFP)
India’s KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate their victory [Ryan Lim/AFP]

It was India’s 23rd win in 24 games across the last three men’s ICC events stretching back to 2023 – the only loss coming against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final.

India won the Twenty20 World Cup final against South Africa last year.

Both sides have previously won this tournament. India’s prior success came in 2013, and it was runner-up to Pakistan in 2017. It also shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 after a rain-affected two-day final.

New Zealand won the Champions Trophy (then the ICC Knockout Trophy) in 2000, beating India in the final at Nairobi, Kenya. It remains the only limited-overs ICC trophy in the Blackcaps’ cabinet.

All of India’s matches were played in Dubai after the Indian government refused permission for its team to visit official host Pakistan on security grounds.

India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Ryan Lim / AFP)
India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century [Ryan Lim/AFP]

Unbeaten India at the Champions Trophy

India went through the entire tournament unbeaten after wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group phase, and then Australia in the semifinal.

New Zealand beat Pakistan in Karachi, and then Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, before making the trip to Dubai to play India.

The Blackcaps then returned to Pakistan, where they beat South Africa in the second semifinal at Lahore.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Ryan Lim / AFP)
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring a half-century [Ryan Lim/AFP]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

