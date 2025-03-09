Alex Pereira loses title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
Number one contender Magomed Ankalaev upsets UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the main event in Las Vegas.
Magomed Ankalaev scored a stunning upset with a unanimous decision to take Alex Pereira’s undisputed light heavyweight belt at UFC 313 in Las Vegas.
All three judges scored in favour of Ankalaev (21-1-1) in the Saturday night clash, with scores of 29-26 and two at 28-27.
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
New Zealand to keep ‘open mind’ for Champions Trophy final with India
Premier League: Man Utd vs Arsenal – all you need to know
India football great Chhetri comes out of retirement aged 40 for Asia Cup
Ankalaev fought a tactical, measured bout to unseat Pereira, who struggled to generate opportunities in the Octagon to unleash his signature left hook against the Dagestan fighter.
“I knew it would be a war,” said Pereira (12-3-0). “Every fight of mine is a war.”
Pereira’s loss to Ankalaev ends a highly publicised streak of three title defenses within the last year, a stretch that saw the 37-year-old become arguably the biggest star in the sport. A win would have made Pereira the second-fastest fighter to four title defenses in UFC history.
In the co-main event, the number three-ranked lightweight and fan favourite Justin Gaethje (27-5-0) earned a unanimous decision over number 11 Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0).
Gaethje was scheduled to fight Dan Hooker, who pulled out because of a hand injury. Gaethje dropped Fiziev with a stiff right uppercut in the second round.