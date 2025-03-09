Sport|Mixed Martial Arts

Alex Pereira loses title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Number one contender Magomed Ankalaev upsets UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the main event in Las Vegas.

Magomed Ankalaev reacts.
Magomed Ankalaev of Russia reacts after defeating Alex Pereira of Brazil to win the light heavyweight title during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US [Ian Maule/Getty Images via AFP]
Published On 9 Mar 2025

Magomed Ankalaev scored a stunning upset with a unanimous decision to take Alex Pereira’s undisputed light heavyweight belt at UFC 313 in Las Vegas.

All three judges scored in favour of Ankalaev (21-1-1) in the Saturday night clash, with scores of 29-26 and two at 28-27.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

Ankalaev fought a tactical, measured bout to unseat Pereira, who struggled to generate opportunities in the Octagon to unleash his signature left hook against the Dagestan fighter.

“I knew it would be a war,” said Pereira (12-3-0). “Every fight of mine is a war.”

Pereira’s loss to Ankalaev ends a highly publicised streak of three title defenses within the last year, a stretch that saw the 37-year-old become arguably the biggest star in the sport. A win would have made Pereira the second-fastest fighter to four title defenses in UFC history.

In the co-main event, the number three-ranked lightweight and fan favourite Justin Gaethje (27-5-0) earned a unanimous decision over number 11 Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0).

Gaethje was scheduled to fight Dan Hooker, who pulled out because of a hand injury. Gaethje dropped Fiziev with a stiff right uppercut in the second round.

Magomed Ankalaev in action.
Magomed Ankalaev of Russia (R) fights Alex Pereira of Brazil in a light heavyweight title fight during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada [Ian Maule/Getty Images via AFP]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Advertisement