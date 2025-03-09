Number one contender Magomed Ankalaev upsets UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the main event in Las Vegas.

Magomed Ankalaev scored a stunning upset with a unanimous decision to take Alex Pereira’s undisputed light heavyweight belt at UFC 313 in Las Vegas.

All three judges scored in favour of Ankalaev (21-1-1) in the Saturday night clash, with scores of 29-26 and two at 28-27.

Ankalaev fought a tactical, measured bout to unseat Pereira, who struggled to generate opportunities in the Octagon to unleash his signature left hook against the Dagestan fighter.

“I knew it would be a war,” said Pereira (12-3-0). “Every fight of mine is a war.”

Pereira’s loss to Ankalaev ends a highly publicised streak of three title defenses within the last year, a stretch that saw the 37-year-old become arguably the biggest star in the sport. A win would have made Pereira the second-fastest fighter to four title defenses in UFC history.

In the co-main event, the number three-ranked lightweight and fan favourite Justin Gaethje (27-5-0) earned a unanimous decision over number 11 Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0).

Gaethje was scheduled to fight Dan Hooker, who pulled out because of a hand injury. Gaethje dropped Fiziev with a stiff right uppercut in the second round.