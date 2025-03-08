[HEADLINE: We promise to tell readers where to watch and stream, but we don’t include that info in the story]

Who: Manchester United vs Arsenal

What: English Premier League

When: Sunday at 4:30pm (16:30 GMT)

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester, United Kingdom

Follow Al Jazeera Sport‘s live text and photo commentary stream.

Arsenal will seek to maintain their challenge for the Premier League at Manchester United in one of English football’s fiercest match-ups.

The teams were locked together as title rivals in the 1990s and early 2000s before the Gunners’ competitiveness faded. United underwent a similar slide after the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013 – the last time the Red Devils won the league.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, however, have finished second in the league for the past two seasons and are looking to go one better this year. Al Jazeera takes a closer look at Sunday’s game at Old Trafford:

Amorim expects more pressure than Arteta endured

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim does not believe he will get as much time to turn things around at Old Trafford as his opposite number on Sunday, Arteta, was given to revive Arsenal’s fortunes.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old Portuguese has struggled since succeeding Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November with the Red Devils languishing at 14th in the table and out of both domestic cup competitions.

The Europa League is the only remaining route to silverware and, realistically, continental qualification for a threadbare side as they prepare to take on an Arsenal team second in the Premier League and buoyed by a 7-1 Champions League last-16 win at PSV Eindhoven.

Arteta has made the Gunners a force again with some eye-catching decisions as he reshaped the squad after being appointed in late 2019, including getting rid of senior players.

Asked if he saw similarities between Arteta’s position and his job at United, Amorim said: “I don’t feel that. I will not have the time that Arteta had. I feel that. It’s a different club.

“So we just need to survive with the players on Sunday and during these games.

“It’s a different club. In that aspect, the way Arteta dealt with that is an inspiration for everybody. I will not have the time like Arteta had.”

What is Man Utd’s recent form?

United secured a 1-1 draw away to Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

They were without 11 first-team players in Spain, where the lack of options in their 18-man travelling squad and recent exertions took their toll.

Advertisement

“We need to survive Sunday,” said Amorim, who has made a clear decision that United will be rebuilt in his playing style. “The team was so tired in the last 20 minutes. We have to prepare Sunday and then think about this important game for our season on Thursday” in the return leg against Real Sociedad.

What is Sunday’s planned protest at Old Trafford about?

A protest against United’s American owners, the Glazers, is planned around the game by the 1958 fan group.

The American family took over United in 2003, and despite Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS acquiring footballing control of the club in December 2023, it remains only a significant minority shareholder while the Glazers remain the majority shareholders.

“I think for everybody in our club, it’s a really tough moment,” Amorim said when asked about the planned protest. “It’s everything at the same time. The only thing I can do and our players can do is perform well and win.

“People have the right to protest. I think it’s a good thing to do that. It’s part of our club. Everybody has a voice.

“But our job and my job is just to improve the team and give them something in this moment because they deserve it and they are amazing.”

Arteta’s Arsenal will not take United lightly

Arteta has praised United’s character and legacy before Sunday’s clash while highlighting the boost his side got from their midweek win at PSV Eindhoven as the key to maintaining momentum.

Advertisement

Arteta’s side start the latest round of matches 13 points adrift of Liverpool with a game in hand in the Premier League standings and six points ahead of Nottingham Forest in third.

Despite their 21-point lead over 14th-placed United, the Spaniard is not taking Amorim’s side for granted.

“The history of United speaks for itself,” Arteta said at a news conference on Friday. “The players they have, the club they are – there’s a legacy of overcoming difficult situations, and they’re always a dangerous opponent, especially when you least expect it.

“Watching their recent games, you can see the character in their squad. They are more than capable of putting in a strong performance and beating you on the day.”

What is Arsenal’s recent form?

The Gunners have lost only two of their 11 matches since they were eliminated from the FA Cup on penalties at Manchester United on January 12.

Those two defeats have come in Arsenal’s last five fixtures, of which they have won only two. Arteta, however, says Arsenal will try to carry on the positive momentum from their stunning demolition of PSV.

“What happened was we were super effective in the box, and that’s a massive strength, especially in the Champions League, and that’s why we won the game with that margin,” he said.

“The manner of the way we did it lifted everybody, but that is in the past unfortunately. It is about what we do today, the preparation for tomorrow and trying to replicate a great performance again on Sunday.

“But [against PSV], things were coming at the right moment, at the right time, in the right way, and that’s very helpful, but every game is different.”

Head-to-head

This is the 243rd meeting between the two clubs. Manchester United have won 99 of those encounters while Arsenal have won 89.

Advertisement

The Gunners have won their last four Premier League meetings – including a 2-0 win in December in the reverse fixture this season.

United did emerge victorious in the last battle between the sides, though, with that FA Cup win.

Manchester United team news

Amorim said he does not expect any of his injured players to be fit in time to face Arsenal after Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte this week joined the lengthy casualty list at Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw remain out as do Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton while Patrick Dorgu is suspended for the visit of the Gunners.

Arsenal team news

Myles Lewis-Skelly returns from suspension for the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all still absent through injury.