When and where is the final? Who is the favourite, and what’s the prize money? What’s the team news? Al Jazeera answers.

Who: India vs New Zealand

What: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final

When: Sunday at 1pm (09:00 GMT)

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

After 14 matches and 18 days, the elite one-day international (ODI) men’s competition comprising the world’s top eight teams has whittled down to a battle between the top two contenders.

India and New Zealand meet in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big showdown:

Why is Dubai hosting the Champions Trophy final?

In the months preceding the Champions Trophy, the ICC found itself in the middle of a deadlock between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI said it wouldn’t send a team to Pakistan, and while the reasons were never publicly shared, the political tension between both countries was understood to be the cause. Meanwhile, the PCB was adamant about hosting all games in Pakistan.

With less than two months to go, both sides met halfway, and it was decided that in all ICC tournaments until 2031 that were hosted by either country, the neighbouring country’s team would play its matches at a neutral venue.

Pakistan opted to host India’s matches, including the final, in Dubai.

What was India’s route to the final?

Six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai

Six-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai

44-run win over New Zealand in Dubai

Four-wicket win over Australia in Dubai

What was New Zealand’s route to the final?

60-run win over Pakistan in Karachi

Five-wicket win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

44-run loss to India in Dubai

50-run win over South Africa in Lahore

Who are the players to watch in the final?

Virat Kohli (India): The Indian batting great, arguably the best in ODI history, has rediscovered his run-scoring form in the tournament. In addition to his peerless record in run chases, Kohli has a healthy average when playing against New Zealand in ODIs. His 32 matches against the Blackcaps have yielded him six centuries and nine half-centuries at an average of 57.1. Although Kohli only managed 11 runs in the Group A meeting between the two sides, the 36-year-old is known to save his best for the biggest games.

Shubman Gill (India): The world's top-rated ODI batter began the tournament with a match-winning century over Bangladesh , and although Gill only added 57 runs in the next three games, the opener will be key to India's innings in the final. His average of 74 and two centuries in 11 games against New Zealand make him a player to watch in the final.

Varun Chakravarthy (India): The leg-break bowler's return to the Indian side has left opposition batters in a fix. Chakravarthy made his Champions Trophy debut in the group game against New Zealand, in which he took five wickets to earn the player of the match award. The spinner's variation will suit India's needs perfectly on a relatively slow Dubai pitch.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): Williamson is regarded as one of modern cricket's batting greats, and his never-diminishing hunger for runs in big tournaments makes him stand out in every competition. The former Kiwi captain was his side's top scorer in the group match against India, and his teammates will hope that on Sunday he can add to his one century and 11 fifties against India.

Matt Henry (New Zealand): The pacer is the tournament's leading wicket taker, but his participation in the final hangs in the balance after an injury he sustained while fielding in the semifinal. Henry was India's tormentor-in-chief in the group match, and should he play in the final, he will be the Blackcaps' main threat with the ball once again.

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): New Zealand's captain is among the world's top all-rounders in ODIs, and his left-arm spin will be crucial on the spin-friendly tracks in Dubai. Santner is a capable batter in the lower order and has the ability to hit big shots when the need arises.

What are the key player match-ups for the final?

Gill vs Henry: The world’s leading batter vs the tournament’s leading bowler. Henry was responsible for trapping Gill early in the group match with an in-dipping delivery and can cause further problems in the final if he dismisses Gill cheaply once again.

Kohli vs Santner: Kohli has rarely thrown his wicket away after settling at the top of the order, but India's leading century maker in ODIs can be susceptible to left-arm spin bowling. Santner's wily bowling and Kohli's patient batting could prove an enthralling battle in the final.

Williamson vs Mohammed Shami: The Indian pacer's return after a prolonged injury layoff has unfolded almost perfectly as he has taken eight wickets in four matches. India will rely on Shami's experience to undo Williamson, who rarely offers any weaknesses in big games.

Rachin Ravindra vs Hardik Pandya: The rising star of world cricket with Indian roots has averaged 75 in the tournament, and although he was dismissed cheaply in the group match, Ravindra continues to pose a threat, one that India will hope Pandya's experienced pace and bounce will counter – as he did in the group match.

What’s the weather forecast for the final in Dubai?

The final will be played on a bright and sunny day with no chance of rain and a light breeze forecast in Dubai on Sunday.

Temperatures will be the highest when the match gets under way at about 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and are forecast to drop to 28C (82.4F) in the evening.

How will the Dubai pitch play during the final?

The hosting of all India matches in Dubai while the other teams travelled between Dubai and Pakistan has been a key talking point in the tournament. The difference in the pitches is something New Zealand have had to cope with while India have played all their games on similar pitches in Dubai.

The final is expected to be played on a new pitch. However, given the past outcomes, it is expected to be yet another slower one.

What’s the prize money for the Champions Trophy final?

The tournament’s total prize money is $6.9m, a 53 percent increase since the last edition in 2017.

The champions will walk away with $2.24m while the runners-up will get $1.12m.

What’s the India vs New Zealand head-to-head record?

There have been 119 matches played between the finalists since 1975. India hold an upper hand with 61 wins as opposed to New Zealand’s 50.

Seven matches ended in a no result while one match was tied.

India are on a six-match ODI winning streak against the Blackcaps since January 2023.

What’s India’s and New Zealand’s record in the Champions Trophy?

New Zealand won the second edition of the tournament in 2000, and it remains their only ICC men’s title. Meanwhile, India have won it twice – in 2002 and 2013.

Form guide: India

Being the only unbeaten team in the tournament, India enter the final on the back of four wins.

Before the Champions Trophy, India swept a three-match series against England at home.

Last five ODIs (latest first): W W W W W

Form guide: New Zealand

The champions of the 2000 edition come into the final in a rich vein of form, having won all their group games in the tournament.

Shortly before the Champions Trophy, New Zealand won a tri-nation series in Pakistan, which also involved their semifinal opponents, South Africa.

Their last home ODI series saw them beat Sri Lanka 2-1.

Last five ODIs (latest first): W L W W W

What’s the early India team news?

It’s difficult to see India changing a playing XI that brought them a 44-run win against New Zealand as well as a four-wicket win over Australia in their semifinal .

The introduction of Chakravarthy has paid off with seven wickets in two games, which means he will keep his place, and Harshit Rana will sit out the final.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy

What’s the early New Zealand team news?

New Zealand had a slight scare during their semifinal when Henry seemingly injured his shoulder while diving in the field. The New Zealand camp are hopeful that the key fast bowler will be declared fit for the final. If Henry is cleared to play, the Blackcaps are expected to remain unchanged as well.

Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

How to follow and stream the Champions Trophy final?

Follow Al Jazeera Sport‘s live text and photo commentary stream from 04:00 GMT.

The final will be televised and streamed globally on the ICC’s approved tournament broadcasters.

Where and how can I buy tickets for the Champions Trophy final?

Tickets for the final went on sale on Tuesday evening once India’s qualification was confirmed but quickly sold out on the official ICC ticketing platform.

Some tickets are still available on resale platforms but at inflated prices.