Gillespie says Aaqib undermined him and former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten to grab the coaching job for himself.

Former Pakistan Test cricket coach Jason Gillespie has labelled his successor Aaqib Javed a “clown” and accused the former fast bowler of undermining him and ex-white-ball coach Gary Kirsten in order to take charge of the national team across all formats.

Gillespie’s comments were in reply to a social media post containing quotes from Aaqib a few days after hosts Pakistan had crashed out of the ICC Champions Trophy without a win.

Aaqib told reporters on Tuesday that Pakistan had changed 16 coaches and 26 selectors in about two years and any side would struggle in such circumstances.

“This is hilarious,” Australian Gillespie said on social media.

“Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes campaigning to be the coach in all formats.

“He is a clown.”

Gillespie, who had also signed a two-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in April, quit as red-ball coach in December amid media reports of a breakdown in relations with the board. He was replaced by Aaqib.

Kirsten resigned as white-ball coach in October, barely six months after taking the job, with Gillespie filling in for the South African during a limited-overs tour of Australia.

Javed was then named Pakistan’s interim white-ball coach until the Champions Trophy and his assignment has now been extended to their tour of New Zealand for five T20s and three ODIs starting March 16.

Gillespie, a former Australian fast bowler, played 71 Tests and 97 one-day internationals from 1996-2006 before going into coaching.

Pakistan hosted its first major ICC event in 29 years when the Champions Trophy returned after a gap of eight years, but the defending champions put on an abysmal performance as they lost two group games and had one washed out.

Shortly after their exit, Pakistan dropped star batter Babar Azam and white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan from its T20 squad and appointed Salman Ali Agha as the T20 captain.

Aaqib, who also serves as Pakistan’s national selector, acknowledged that the chopping and changing has not helped the national team.

“We have changed nearly 16 coaches and 26 selectors in the last two years or so,” he told a news conference to announce the latest overhaul of Pakistan’s limited-overs squads. “You put that formula on any team in the world, I think they will also be in the same situation.

“Until you get consistency right from the top down to the bottom, from the chairman down, then your team will not progress.”

Pakistan travel to New Zealand for a five-match T20 series and a three-match ODI series starting March 16.