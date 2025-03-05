Sport|Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand beat South Africa in semifinal

New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in Lahore to qualify for Sunday’s cricket final against India in Dubai.

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - March 5, 2025 South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen reacts after getting bowled out by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, right, celebrates the first of his three wickets after bowling South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Published On 5 Mar 2025

New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy to secure their place in Sunday’s final against India.

Electing to bat on Wednesday, New Zealand racked up a tournament record 362-6, riding scintillating hundreds by Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson at the Gaddafi Stadium.

David Miller smashed an unbeaten 100 off 67 balls, which was brought up off the final ball of the match, while Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma struck half-centuries but South Africa managed 312-9.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner used seven bowlers but led by example with a match-turning 3-43.

New Zealand hit top gear from the off

Ravindra cracked a 101-ball 108 while Williamson hit 102 off 94 balls on a batting-friendly pitch after New Zealand won the toss and batted first.

Daryl Mitchell clubbed 49 off 37 balls and Glenn Phillips smashed a 27-ball 49 not out as the Black Caps plundered 110 runs in the last 10 overs and 66 in the last five.

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - March 5, 2025 New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates after reaching his century REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after reaching his century [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

South Africa’s bowling lineup struggled right from the start as Ravindra and Will Young (21) put on 48 for the opening stand.

It was followed by a magnificent 164-run stand for the second wicket between Ravindra and Williamson that put the New Zealanders on track for a massive total, as the duo scored at will with some delightful strokes.

Ravindra completed his fifth ODI hundred – all coming in ICC events – from 93 balls with a two off Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson reached his 15th ODI hundred with a ramped boundary, his third three-figure score in as many matches against South Africa.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as his teammate Daryl Mitchell watches during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, right, celebrates after scoring a century as his teammate Daryl Mitchell watches on [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

It was Rabada who finally ended the partnership by dismissing Ravindra caught behind. Ravindra hit 13 fours and one six in total.

Williamson chipped Wiaan Mulder into the hands of Lungi Ngidi in the 40th over after hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

Mitchell and Phillips added some late impetus after South Africa had briefly dragged things back to give themselves hope of limiting the score to under 350.

Fast bowler Ngidi finished with 3-72, while Rabada ended with figures of 2-70.

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - March 5, 2025 South Africa's David Miller and Lungi Ngidi look dejected after the match REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Centurion South Africa’s David Miller, right, shares mixed emotions with Lungi Ngidi after the match [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

Australia posted the previous highest Champions Trophy total with a successful chase of 356-5 against England in the group stage, also in Lahore, giving the Proteas hope that they can still reach the final.

A century stand for the second wicket between Bavuma and van der Dussen offered hope with a fine foundation for the chase.

The strike rates were always putting the Proteas batters under pressure, however, and when six wickets fell for 57 runs, the game was up.

Miller’s history of finishing the job for South Africa was too big on this occasion, but his century showed what is possible in the modern era of big-hitting cricket.

Had the middle order been able to hold their nerve during the collapse, then maybe Miler’s remarkable striking would have been the perfect lift to take his team to the final.

As it is, the New Zealand bowlers need to quickly forget the devastation the South Africa number six caused to their figures – especially with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli set to launch their assault from the top for the Indians on Sunday.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

