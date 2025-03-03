Holders Real Madrid entertain Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the UEFA Champions League.

Who: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg tie

When: Tuesday, March 4 at 9pm (20:00 GMT)

Where: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

The Madrid derby takes centre stage in the Champions League round of 16, with Atletico Madrid in a commanding position to try to finally get the best of rival Real Madrid in the European competition.

Real, the record 15-time European champion and current holders, have been a thorn for Atletico in the Champions League over the years, beating the city rival in two finals.

But this Atletico arrives for Tuesday’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium playing some of its best football since coach Diego Simeone took over more than a decade ago, and showing confidence that it can meet the longtime rivals head-on.

What is Real Madrid’s take on game?

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior said his team face early elimination from the Champions League if they make any mistakes against Atletico Madrid in their last 16 tie.

Madrid lost 2-1 against Real Betis on Saturday in LaLiga and Vinicius said their weak performance could not be repeated in Europe.

“I think in the last game, we lacked a bit of everything… we made too many mistakes, we defended badly and did everything badly,” the winger told a news conference on Monday.

“It’s better it happened in the last game, as tomorrow we can make no mistakes because these are knockout games where you make a mistake and you’re going home, and we don’t want to go home so early.

“We’re here to keep improving our game and to put in a good performance tomorrow.”

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said he hoped the slip-up against Betis was a one-time issue before the derby.

“We lacked attitude in the game against Betis. I hope it was an isolated incident,” Ancelotti told reporters. “It is a very even tie and it will be decided in the second leg. It’s a tight game, [it will be] hard-fought.”

Ancelotti praised his opposite number and highlighted Atletico coach Diego Simeone’s strengths.

“What I like is the way he reads games, how he sets up his team, his strategy, the defensive grit his players have – I like all of that,” said Ancelotti.

What are Atletico’s chances against Real Madrid?

Simeone admitted that Atletico’s city rivals have the more illustrious history but backed his own team to deliver ahead of their tantalising tie.

Atletico have never won the Champions League, finishing as runners-up on three occasions. Meanwhile, Madrid are considered the “kings of Europe”, and the fellow rivals from LaLiga, Barcelona, have lifted the trophy five times.

“I always put Barcelona and Real Madrid where they are because of their history, so nothing has changed,” Simeone told reporters on Monday. “They both have a tremendous history and we are pure growth, which is very nice.

“As we always relate situations to history, and history exists, Real Madrid’s history in the Champions League is extraordinary, and tomorrow, we have a big opportunity.”

Atletico are battling with Spain’s big two for the LaLiga title and are currently second, one point behind Barca and two ahead of Los Blancos.

Simeone’s side are also yet to lose a match this season against either Real or Barcelona. In the Spanish league, they beat the Catalan club 2-1 in Barcelona and drew 1-1 in both games they played against Real.

“I see a game with a lot of respect against a great opponent and I think they respect us in the same way,” said the coach. “All the previous games will have no impact at all – this is the Champions League.

“If we played against a team that wasn’t in our league, we would not get into that… I think for the city, for Madrid, it’s spectacular that Atletico and Real Madrid are facing off.”

How is new-look Champions League shaping up?

The round of 16 will begin this week to cap the inaugural season of a new Champions League format that has featured a league phase and a playoff round.

The other last-16 matchups will include the local rivalry of German clubs Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, who topped the league phase, going against each other.

Atletico finished fifth in the league phase, while Madrid was only 11th and had to play extra playoff games against Manchester City.

Head-to-head

The last time Atletico faced Madrid in the Champions League, it was eliminated in the semifinals in 2017. It also lost to Madrid in the finals in 2014 and 2016, and in the 2015 quarterfinals.

Overall, Atletico has won only three of its 10 meetings against Madrid in UEFA competitions, with five losses and two draws.

Atletico has not lost to Real in four consecutive matches, and eliminated the city rival in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey last season.

Real Madrid team news

Real must cope without England international Jude Bellingham in the first leg after his booking in the playoff round against Manchester City triggered a suspension for three yellow cards.

Federico Valverde is expected to return despite missing the defeat by Betis, although Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos remain long-term absentees.

Atletico Madrid team news

Cesar Azpilicueta and Koke are both set to remain sidelined by leg and thigh problems, respectively.

Atletico are otherwise at full strength for the first leg.