Real Madrid move level with Barcelona as Mbappe wards off Leganes scare

Defending champions Real Madrid come from behind to beat relegation-threatened Leganes 3-2 in LaLiga.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help Real Madrid outgun a feisty Leganes 3-2 and pull level with Barcelona at the top of LaLiga, while Atletico Madrid fell further behind in the title race.

The match between the defending champions and a team trying to stave off relegation was billed as an easy three points for Madrid. It was anything but as Leganes showed much more bite than expected at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After Mbappe put Madrid ahead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, Leganes stunned the home crowd by hitting right back after the restart. Left-back Valentin Rosier sprinted clear on the right flank and crossed for Oscar Rodríguez, whose poorly-hit shot was pushed home by Diego Garcia.

The minnow from southern Madrid did it again in the 41st. This time, Rosier stole the ball from Brahim Diaz and raced down the centre of the pitch before he played Rodríguez clear, who squared the ball for Dani Raba to take the lead.

Even though Leganes continued to threaten a third goal, Madrid capitalised on its chances in the second half to turn it around.

Jude Bellingham equalised when he rushed in to finish off a rebound. Mbappe made it a brace from a free kick, slicing the ball around the barrier and just inside the post after a rigorous foul call that was protested by Leganes.

Mbappe has 22 goals in LaLiga, only one fewer than Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona can re-establish its three-point lead when they host Girona on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid stumble again in LaLiga title race

Atletico’s 1-1 draw at Espanyol left it six points behind the frontrunners with nine rounds left after this weekend.

Cesar Azpilicueta put Atletico ahead in the 38th with a spectacular volley of a clearance by an Espanyol defender that fell to him outside the area. The 35-year-old defender celebrated his first career goal in LaLiga.

Espanyol pressed in the second half and Javi Puado converted a penalty to level in the 71st after Clement Lenglet pulled down Leandro Cabrera while disputing a cross in the box.

Atletico led the league in January and looked poised to have their best shot at claiming the title they had won twice under Diego Simeone’s decade in charge. But the wheels have come off in March. The slip at Espanyol followed back-to-back losses to Getafe and Barcelona, interspersed with two losses to Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

Atletico left fuming but Griezmann goes past Messi

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak did not hide his disappointment, especially after the club spent big in the summer to put together arguably the deepest squad in Spain.

“Two more important points have gotten away from us. It is tough to understand why this is happening,” Oblak said. “We talked in January about how we needed to be consistent to compete for the title and we are not showing it. The teams behind us are closing and the teams at the top are getting away.”

Oblak said Atletico must regroup for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey second-leg semifinal against Barcelona because “we want to at least fight for that title”.

Simeone himself said the title will be decided “in the last five rounds”.

Espanyol, in 15th place, was undefeated in nine home games, a run which included a shock win over Real Madrid.

Atletico defender Robin Le Normand had to be substituted after knocking heads with an Espanyol player.

Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann set a new record for games played by a foreigner in LaLiga with 521 appearances. The French forward surpassed the 520 games played by Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Sergio Gómez scored as Real Sociedad beat last-placed Valladolid 2-1.

Rayo Vallecano left Alaves in the relegation zone with a 2-0 win on the road in Vitoria.