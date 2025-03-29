Nepal appoint former Australian international Law as new coach

The former West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh coach guided United States to the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8s.

Former Australia batter Stuart Law has been named coach of the Nepal men’s team on a two-year contract.

The 56-year-old replaces Monty Desai, whose two-year stint with the South Asian side ended after the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) decided not to renew his contract.

Law, a 1996 Cricket World Cup runner-up with Australia, last coached the United States, guiding them to the Super 8 of the Twenty20 World Cup last year on home soil in their inaugural World Cup appearance.

The former right-handed batter left the role after just six months in charge, despite leading the United States to one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history with their win against Pakistan.

Law, who appeared in 54 one-day internationals and one Test for Australia, has also had spells with the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Nepal face Scotland and the Netherlands in World Cup League 2 in June as part of the qualifiers for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, which will be staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

They will then enter the qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup in October, having finished bottom of their group – with only one point – at the 2024 edition.

Away from his time with Australia, Law spent much of his playing career in England with Essex and Lancashire and was head coach role at Middlesex prior to his appointment with the United States.