Barcelona attempt to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga to three points as they entertain Girona.

Who: Barcelona vs Girona

What: Spanish LaLiga

Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

When: Sunday at 4.15pm (15:15 GMT)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he is focused on winning games despite the threat of a potential punishment for an ineligible lineup rumbling on in the background.

Flick selected Inigo Martinez in the 3-0 win over Osasuna in LaLiga on Thursday, after the Spanish defender had withdrawn injured from the national team squad for their recent Nations League matches.

Osasuna appealed to the Spanish football federation on Friday over Martinez being ineligible, citing FIFA rules regarding players who have not joined up with their national teams when called on.

“We won three points and this is my focus, so I’m focusing on the next match against Girona,” Flick told a news conference on Saturday, a day before leaders Barcelona host Girona in LaLiga.

“The other thing is not in my hands, it’s not about me.”

FIFA rules state that players cannot appear for their clubs within five days of the last national team match, if they did not join the squad when called upon, without the federation’s permission.

Martinez played 90 minutes against Osasuna after pulling out of international duty with knee discomfort, as Barcelona took a three-point lead at the top of the table.

The match was played on Thursday after being initially postponed from March 8, when a Barca club doctor died, with neither side wanting to play it this week but both having appeals against it rejected.

Flick lined up against Osasuna with star striker Robert Lewandowski on the bench, although he later scored when appearing as a substitute.

The Polish veteran has 23 goals in LaLiga, leading the scoring charts, known as the Pichichi, ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe on 22.

“Lewandowski is focused on the success of the team, not just winning the Pichichi,” said Flick.

“Of course, he wants to score goals, he wants to play, but he also sees what the team needs.

“This makes me really proud, about the behaviour of Lewy, and it was a really great situation, a great moment and everything went the right way against Osasuna, so it’s something I really appreciate.”

Flick also said that his Barcelona side are ready for the challenges of a packed schedule of matches until the end of the season as they bid for silverware on three fronts.

Over the next 17 days, they have six matches in all competitions.

“You never know that [recovery time], even when you have one or two days more to recover. It will undoubtedly be a great challenge that awaits us from now until the end of the season,” Flick told reporters.

“We’re ready and want to fight until the end of the season. I have a feeling that we’re all very proud of the match against Osasuna.”

Real Madrid drew level on points with Barca at the top of LaLiga with their 3-2 win against Leganes, although Barcelona hold an 18-goal advantage on goal difference.

Barcelona team news

Dani Olmo, Marc Casado, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will all miss the match while Pau Cubarsi is a doubt with an ankle problem.

Girona team news

Donny van de Beek is suspended, while Abel Ruiz, Jhon Solis and Ivan Martin are all injured.