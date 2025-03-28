Spanish court overturns ex-footballer Dani Alves’ rape conviction on appeal

Alves had been found guilty in February 2024 of raping a women in a Spanish nightclub in December 2022.

Former Barcelona player Dani Alves won his appeal against a sexual assault conviction as a Spanish court overturned the ruling.

Alves was found guilty in February 2024 of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022 and sentenced to four years, six months in prison. The former Brazil and Barcelona defender denied wrongdoing during the three-day trial.

That court ruled Friday that there was “insufficient evidence” to rule out Alves’s presumption of innocence.

The Alves trial was the first high-profile case since Spain overhauled its laws in 2022 to make consent central to defining a sex crime, in response to an upswell of protests after a gang-rape case during the San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona in 2016.

The legislation popularly known as the “only yes means yes” law defines consent as an explicit expression of a person’s will, making it clear that silence or passivity do not equal consent.

But the four judges of a Barcelona-based appeals court ruled unanimously to overturn the conviction. In their ruling, they wrote that the testimony of the plaintiff “differed notably” from evidence of video footage taken before the woman and Alves entered the toilet where she said he forced her to have sex without her consent.

Alves, now 41, was kept in jail from January 20, 2023 until March 2024 when he was released after paying $1.2m for bail while awaiting his appeal. He also handed over his passports, with prosecutors having argued against releasing him on bail because of a possible flight risk.

Advertisement

Prosecutors wanted his prison sentence increased to nine years while the victim’s lawyer wanted him to stay behind bars for 12 years.

This decision could be appealed to the Spanish Supreme Court in Madrid.

Alves was one of the most successful players of his generation and won dozens of titles with elite clubs including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. He also helped Brazil win two Copa Americas and an Olympic gold medal at age 38. He played at his third World Cup, the only major title he hasn’t won, in 2022. He played for Barcelona from 2008-16, helping the team win three Champions Leagues and six Spanish leagues, and briefly rejoined the club in 2022. He still has a residence near the city.

He was with Mexican club Pumas when he was arrested. Pumas terminated his contract immediately.