Sport|Football

Osasuna file appeal over Barcelona fielding Inigo Martinez in LaLiga match

Martinez was absent from Spain’s internationals, leading Osasuna to insist he should have sat out LaLiga encounter.

Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 25, 2025 FC Barcelona's Inigo Martinez reacts after scoring their third goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Barcelona's Inigo Martinez was unavailable for Spain's recent matches due to injury [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Published On 28 Mar 2025

Osasuna have filed an appeal with the Spanish football federation (RFEF) stating Barcelona should not have fielded defender Inigo Martinez in their LaLiga game over a technicality, as he sat out Spain’s matches with an injury.

Martinez, who withdrew from the Spain squad for their Nations League games due to a swollen right knee, played the full 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-0 win on Thursday, which moved the league leaders three points clear in LaLiga.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

“The club understands that the participation of Inigo Martinez in yesterday’s match violated article 5 of Annex I of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players,” Osasuna said in a statement on Friday.

“[It] specifies that a player who does not join or leaves his national team for medical reasons may not play matches for his club during the five calendar days following the end of the international period.

“Osasuna believes that Inigo Martinez, whose absence from the Spanish national team was due to a medical leave, was not eligible to play in yesterday’s match in accordance with FIFA regulations.”

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 27: Inigo Martinez of FC Barcelona passes the ball whilst under pressure from Raul Garcia of CA Osasuna during the La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 27, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Inigo Martinez of Barcelona passes the ball whilst under pressure from Raul Garcia of Osasuna during the LaLiga match on Thursday [Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]

The result left Osasuna 14th in the standings, six points clear of the safety zone.

Advertisement

Barcelona were originally meant to play Osasuna on March 8, but the death of the Barca club doctor forced the game to be rescheduled to March 27, just four days after Spain’s match, because there was no other date available.

Both clubs had appeals for the fixture to be postponed rejected, with Barca unable to field some of their players, including one of their top scorers, Raphinha, who had just returned from international duty.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Advertisement