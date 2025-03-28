Sport|Football

Brazil fire coach Dorival after Argentina hammering in World Cup qualifier

Dorival was only appointed 14 months ago, but a 4-1 defeat against rivals Argentina proved to be his last game.

Brazil's soccer coach Dorival Junior reacts during a qualifying match against Uruguay for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Brazil coach Dorival Junior's tenure lasted for only 14 months [Andre Penner/AP]
Published On 28 Mar 2025

Brazil coach Dorival Junior has been fired after 14 months in charge amid poor results and disappointing performances from the national team.

Hiss sacking by Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues came three days after a 4-1 defeat to bitter rival Argentina in Buenos Aires, Brazil’s heaviest defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

Junior’s replacement has yet to be picked.

Brazil are fifth in South America qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The top six qualify automatically.

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Brazil - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - March 25, 2025 Brazil's Matheus Cunha looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Rodrigo Valle
Brazil’s Matheus Cunha looks dejected after the match in Argentina, which was Dorival’s last in charge [Rodrigo Valle/Reuters]

Under the 62-year-old, Brazil won seven matches, drew another seven, and lost two. The team scored 25 goals and conceded 17.

In the Copa America last year, Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Uruguay on penalties.

Rodrigues was just re-elected on Monday to head the confederation to 2030.

In 2023, he bet on Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to take over one year later.

Advertisement

While waiting for Ancelotti, Brazil retained Fernando Diniz as its coach. Diniz was fired in January 2024 after six matches on the job after Ancelotti extended his contract in Spain.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Advertisement