Brazil fire coach Dorival after Argentina hammering in World Cup qualifier

Brazil coach Dorival Junior has been fired after 14 months in charge amid poor results and disappointing performances from the national team.

Hiss sacking by Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues came three days after a 4-1 defeat to bitter rival Argentina in Buenos Aires, Brazil’s heaviest defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

Junior’s replacement has yet to be picked.

Brazil are fifth in South America qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The top six qualify automatically.

Under the 62-year-old, Brazil won seven matches, drew another seven, and lost two. The team scored 25 goals and conceded 17.

In the Copa America last year, Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Uruguay on penalties.

Rodrigues was just re-elected on Monday to head the confederation to 2030.

In 2023, he bet on Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to take over one year later.

While waiting for Ancelotti, Brazil retained Fernando Diniz as its coach. Diniz was fired in January 2024 after six matches on the job after Ancelotti extended his contract in Spain.