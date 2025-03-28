Sport|Cricket

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim back home after heart attack

Tamim Iqbal was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering chest pains while competing in a match in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal looks on at the end of the 2nd One-Day International match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, March 20, 2022. South Africa beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets with 76 balls remaining. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Bangladesh's former captain Tamim Iqbal last appeared for his country in 2023 [File: Themba Hadebe/AP]
Published On 28 Mar 2025

Former Bangladeshi cricket captain Tamim Iqbal has returned home from hospital, days after suffering a massive heart attack during a local match.

The 36-year-old was released on Friday. He was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a match of the 50-over Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League on Monday when he was rushed to a nearby hospital, complaining of severe chest pain.

Doctors inserted stents to repair an arterial blockage the same day, and Tamim was later moved to a bigger health facility in the capital, Dhaka.

“After observing his health condition, we have decided to discharge him today,” Shahabuddin Talukder, a doctor at Evercare Hospital, told reporters on Friday.

He added that Tamim would have to maintain a rehabilitation programme and modify his lifestyle.

“We hope he will be able to return to cricket soon,” the doctor added.

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal catches out Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during the Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal enjoyed a 15-year international career, which included appearances at a number of World Cups [File: Matt Dunham/AP]

Abu Zafar of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told reporters on Wednesday that it was uncertain whether Tamim would be able to return to cricket.

“Tamim won’t be able to play sports for the next three months. If everything goes well, then he will be able to return,” he said.

“Unfortunately, he is a smoker, which is a risk factor for heart attacks. He must stay away from it. He will have to follow doctors’ advice.”

Tamim scored more than 15,000 runs for Bangladesh in a career spanning 15 years and remains the only Bangladeshi to score hundreds in all formats of international cricket.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

