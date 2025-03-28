Bangladesh cricketer Tamim back home after heart attack

Tamim Iqbal was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering chest pains while competing in a match in Bangladesh.

Former Bangladeshi cricket captain Tamim Iqbal has returned home from hospital, days after suffering a massive heart attack during a local match.

The 36-year-old was released on Friday. He was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a match of the 50-over Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League on Monday when he was rushed to a nearby hospital, complaining of severe chest pain.

Doctors inserted stents to repair an arterial blockage the same day, and Tamim was later moved to a bigger health facility in the capital, Dhaka.

“After observing his health condition, we have decided to discharge him today,” Shahabuddin Talukder, a doctor at Evercare Hospital, told reporters on Friday.

He added that Tamim would have to maintain a rehabilitation programme and modify his lifestyle.

“We hope he will be able to return to cricket soon,” the doctor added.

Abu Zafar of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told reporters on Wednesday that it was uncertain whether Tamim would be able to return to cricket.

“Tamim won’t be able to play sports for the next three months. If everything goes well, then he will be able to return,” he said.

“Unfortunately, he is a smoker, which is a risk factor for heart attacks. He must stay away from it. He will have to follow doctors’ advice.”

Tamim scored more than 15,000 runs for Bangladesh in a career spanning 15 years and remains the only Bangladeshi to score hundreds in all formats of international cricket.