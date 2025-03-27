Barcelona beat Osasuna to move three points clear in LaLiga

The LaLiga leaders move three points clear at the top of the table after sweeping to a 3-0 win against Osasuna.

Barcelona eased to a 3-0 home win against Osasuna to move three points clear of defending champions Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Despite resting key forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, the Catalan club raced into a two-goal lead through a Ferran Torres tap-in and a Dani Olmo penalty – after a retake.

Second-half substitute Lewandowski headed home the third in the 77th minute to wrap up a sixth-straight win for Barca.

In truth, it could and should have been a lot more for the home side, whose unbeaten run in all competitions has extended to 19 games.

“Every match is a final from now on and today wasn’t different. We solved it quickly and soundly and that’s the important thing. Three points and move on,” first-goal scorer Torres told reporters.

Torres opened the scoring for the home side in the 11th minute with a first-time finish from inside the six-yard box as he met with Alejandro Balde’s cross in a terrific team goal.

Olmo extended the lead 10 minutes later from the penalty spot after he was fouled while attempting to round the Osasuna keeper.

It took two efforts to find the goal for Olmo, whose first kick was saved but had to be retaken after an Osasuna player was found to have encroached in the area.

Barcelona boss the stats against Osasuna

Osasuna failed to register an effort on goal in the first period while conceding 78 percent of the possession at the same time.

Lewandowski’s close-range header wrapped up the win as the Polish striker netted his 23rd goal of the season only seven minutes after coming on.

Undefeated since late December, Barca are the only team in Europe’s top-five league who have yet to lose in 2025.

They have 63 points from 28 games with champions Real Madrid in second with 60 and Atletico third with 56. Osasuna are 14th in the standings.

In a match originally postponed on March 8 due to the death of the Catalan club’s doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, Barca manager Hansi Flick fielded a much-changed team due to absences caused by injuries and fitness of players returning from international duty.

The win will also come as a relief to Flick, who, along with the club, wanted the match rearranged for a later date given many of his team had only just returned from their exploits with their countries.

The fixture also marks the start of a 20-day run in which Barca play seven matches across LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

