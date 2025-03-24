Tiger Woods confirms relationship with Vanessa Trump on social media

The 15-time major golf winner announced on his X account that he was dating US President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law.

Tiger Woods, the greatest golfer of his generation, confirmed that he is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

In a post on X that announced their relationship, Woods also included photos, one showing them standing side by side and another with them lying together.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods, 49, wrote on Sunday. “At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Trump, 47, was married to United States President Donald Trump’s eldest child from 2005 to 2018 and they had five children.

Woods was previously married to Sweden’s Elin Nordegren but they divorced in 2010, less than a year after the golfer became embroiled in an infidelity scandal that rocked the sports world.

Woods, who leads all active golfers in career major wins and career PGA Tour wins, has been involved in other high-profile relationships since, including with American skiing great Lindsey Vonn and Erica Herman, the latter ending in a since-dropped lawsuit that claimed Woods unfairly evicted her from the home she once shared with the golfer.

