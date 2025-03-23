Pakistan suffer biggest T20 loss as New Zealand take 3-1 series lead

New Zealand record a 115-run win in fourth T20 as all but two Pakistan batters score in double figures in chase of 221.

New Zealand’s ruthless pace attack carved up the Pakistani batting line-up to deliver a crushing 115-run win in the fourth Twenty20 and clinch the five-match series 3-1.

The home side posted 220-6 in Mount Maunganui and then dismissed a ragged Pakistan for just 105 in the 17th over.

Jacob Duffy claimed 4-20 and fellow seamer Zak Foulkes 3-25 as Pakistan suffered their biggest T20 loss by runs against all nations, eclipsing a 95-run defeat against New Zealand in Wellington nine years ago.

The tourists were reduced to 9-3 after two overs with Duffy bagging two scalps in his first over, both caught by wicketkeeper Mitch Hay.

Duffy’s first victim was Hasan Nawaz for one, two days after the opener blasted a maiden century in game three in Auckland to keep the series alive.

At 56-8 Pakistan were in danger of falling short of their lowest score in T20 internationals – 74 against Australia in 2012. But Abdul Samad made an unbeaten 44 to steer his team past that total and, at 91, past their lowest total against New Zealand.

The only other batter to score in double figures was Irfan Khan with 24.

It was New Zealand’s second biggest T20 win by runs, nearly surpassing their 119-run drubbing of the West Indies in 2018, at the same Bay Oval venue.

Earlier, Finn Allen raced to 50 off just 20 balls, putting on 59 for New Zealand’s opening stand with Tim Seifert, whose 44 took 22 deliveries.

Seifert was the first of three batsmen dismissed by seamer Haris Rauf, who claimed 3-27.

Allen struck six fours and three sixes while captain Michael Bracewell was nearly as effective at the death, blasting 46 not out off 26 balls.

“With Tim [Seifert] belting them it makes it tough to get some rhythm sometimes,” said Allen, who was Player of the Match.

“It’s nice for me to sit at the other end and watch him go and then try to take over when he goes.”

The New Zealand pacers were able to move the ball around in conditions under floodlights that previously had seemed relatively benign. Even leg spinner Ish Sodhi found the purchase to turn the ball sharply.

“We have to give them credit, they bowled really well and they outplayed us,” Pakistan captain Ali Agha said.

“It was swinging and turning as well. It did a lot in the second innings but we are an international team and we have to do better.”

Game five is in Wellington on Wednesday.