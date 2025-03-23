McLaren dominate the race in Shanghai as Mercedes driver Russell finishes third and Ferrari’s Hamilton sixth.

Australian Oscar Piastri has roared back from season-opening disappointment in his home race by winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two with championship-leading teammate Lando Norris.

George Russell finished third for Mercedes, ahead of Red Bull’s reigning champion Max Verstappen with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and sprint race winner Lewis Hamilton fifth and sixth in Shanghai on Sunday.

Piastri’s win denied Norris a third victory in a row, including last year’s season-ender, but left champions McLaren unbeaten in two races so far this year.