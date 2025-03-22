World heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman dies at 76

Foreman took on Muhammad Ali in 1974 in one of boxing’s most famous match-ups, the Rumble in the Jungle.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman has died at age 76 after a decorated career as an athlete, a pastor and a businessman.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Foreman’s family wrote on Instagram that the boxing legend had died “surrounded by his loved ones” the night before.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grand- and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose,” his family wrote.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected. A force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.”

Born in Marshall, Texas, in 1949, Foreman’s family moved to Houston, where he grew up poor in the segregated south and dropped out of junior high school, using his size and strength in street robberies.

At 16, Foreman was encouraged to channel his rage and stature into boxing after joining the Job Corps, which was part of United States President Lyndon B Johnson’s “Great Society” reforms.

By 19, in his 25th amateur fight, Foreman had won the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Following his win, Foreman went pro and won his first heavyweight championship in 1973 against reigning champion Joe Frazier.

However, his success was short-lived after he lost his first title to Muhammad Ali in their famous “Rumble in the Jungle” fight in 1974.

But the loss devastated Foreman, who took a year off before returning to the ring and then, after another professional loss, retired in 1977 to become an ordained minister in the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

A decade later, Foreman returned to the ring to raise money for a youth centre he founded in Texas, where he won 24 straight matches before losing to Evander Holyfield in a 12-round decision in 1991.

Three years later, at age 45, Foreman knocked out the undefeated Michael Moorer, 19 years his junior, becoming the oldest-ever heavyweight champion.

In 1997, following Foreman’s last match, he ended his career with a professional record of 76 wins and five losses.

But outside of the ring, Foreman was best known as the face of the George Foreman Grill, which was launched in the same year he won against Moorer.

The cooking machine sold more than 100 million units, making him more money than his boxing career ever did.

Foreman is survived by his five sons, all named George, five biological daughters, and two adopted daughters.