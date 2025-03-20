Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 31 points in the first quarter, Austin Reaves added 22, and the Los Angeles Lakers turned a fast start into a 120-108 home victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets.

Dorian Finney-Smith scored 14 points, and Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht each added 12 as the Lakers earned their third straight win and ninth consecutive home victory on Wednesday despite playing without starters LeBron James for the fifth straight game and Rui Hachimura for the ninth straight.

The victory allowed the Lakers (43-25) to overtake the Nuggets (44-26) for third place in the Western Conference standings. The teams split the season series with two victories each.

The Lakers’ 46-point first was their highest-scoring quarter of the season, while Doncic had his most points in any quarter since joining the Lakers last month. The Lakers hit nine three-pointers in the opening 12 minutes, tying for the franchise’s most ever in a period.

Aaron Gordon tallied 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were playing without injured stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for the second consecutive game.

Jalen Pickett scored 14 points for Denver, which dropped to 3-4 since March 9. Michael Porter Jr, Peyton Watson, and Russell Westbrook each scored 12 points.

The Lakers had their first double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game when Doncic made a three-pointer for a 14-2 advantage. Doncic was 7 of 11 from the floor in the first quarter and 3 of 5 from three-point range.

The Lakers led 69-41 following a three-pointer from Knecht just past the midway point of the second quarter. Denver began to chip away, outscoring Los Angeles 18-4 over the final 5:05 before halftime. The Lakers led 73-59 at the break.

Los Angeles regained their momentum in the second half, taking a 94-74 lead with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter. The Lakers restored their 28-point lead with a 105-77 advantage heading into the final period.

The Lakers’ win over the Nuggets clinches the postseason tiebreaker for Los Angeles, meaning they would receive home advantage in a playoff series against Denver.

Next up for the Lakers is a home match against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, while the Nuggets travel to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on Friday.