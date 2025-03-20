Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup after victory over Bahrain

Japan ensure a top two finish with 2-0 win against Bahrain in Group C of Asia qualifiers for 2026 World Cup.

Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after beating Bahrain 2-0 at Saitama Stadium.

Second-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo ensured the Samurai Blue secured a spot in Asia Group C’s top two automatic qualification places.

At its eighth straight World Cup, Japan joins co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico in the expanded 48-team tournament.

“Thanks to the players for their efforts and the fans for their support,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said.

“We knew that if we persevered that the goals would come. We will try and win our three remaining games and grow as a team.”

Earlier, second-place Australia took a big step toward a seventh appearance by defeating Indonesia 5-1 in Sydney in the visitors’ first game under new coach Patrick Kluivert.

Indonesia’s Kevin Diks missed a penalty in the eighth minute, and 10 minutes later Martin Boyle converted his spot kick to put the Socceroos ahead.

Nishan Velupillay and Jackson Irvine scored before the break and Lewis Miller made it 4-0 on the hour.

Ole Romeny scored for Indonesia before Irvine grabbed his second and the hosts’ fifth.

The top two from each of the three six-team groups in the third round of Asian qualifying advance to the World Cup, while the third- and fourth-place teams advance to another stage to compete for two more places.