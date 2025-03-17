Ducati’s red-hot Marc Marquez won the Argentina Grand Prix after trailing his brother Alex of Gresini Racing for much of the race, as the pair finished in the top two yet again, while VR46 Racing’s Franco Morbidelli was third.

Just as in the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand, pole-sitter Marc had yet another perfect weekend, having also won Saturday’s sprint, to stay on top of the MotoGP riders’ championship standings with a 16-point lead over Alex.

On his return to Argentina for the first time since 2019, Marc was virtually untouchable barring one error which allowed Alex to move up before the elder sibling ruthlessly snatched first place again and never looked back.

MotoGP did not have two brothers finishing first and second for 76 years, but the Marquez brothers have achieved the feat twice within two weeks.

Sunday’s victory also saw the 32-year-old record his 90th win across all classes to equal the late great Angel Nieto and the Spaniard wore a racing wreath with the words “Gracias Angel”, pointing up to the heavens.

“Super happy to equal Angel Nieto and this victory is for him and his family because he was an ace. Super important for the Spanish motorcycle world … a pleasure to equal him,” Marc said.

“Today, the confidence was not super good with the rear, I had a few problems there. I saw that Alex was pushing, he was controlling the race.

“I said, ‘OK, P2 today will be OK’. But in the end, I started to feel better and better … And then with the used tyre, it was better. It’s difficult to attack your brother.”

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia finished fourth and the Italian already finds himself 31 points behind his new teammate Marc Marquez.

Fabio Di Giannantonio finished fifth for VR46 Racing.

The next event in the 22-round season is the Americas MotoGP in Austin, Texas from March 28 to 30.