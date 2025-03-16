Barcelona come back at Atletico Madrid to claim LaLiga top spot

Ferran Torres scores twice as Barcelona come from two down to beat Atletico Madrid and claim top spot in LaLiga.

Barcelona battled back from two goals down to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 and land an important blow in the Spanish title race.

Lamine Yamal struck in the 92nd minute and Ferran Torres in the 98th to help take the Catalans back to the top of the table on Sunday, after Real Madrid beat Villarreal on Saturday to briefly claim pole position.

Barcelona have a game in hand on the champions, with both sides level on 60 points, while Atletico trail the top two by four after they crumbled at home against Hansi Flick’s side to end a disastrous week following their Champions League elimination.

Having twice been caught out late by Atletico this season, this time it was Barcelona’s turn to provide the sting in the tail, extending their unbeaten streak to 18 matches across all competitions.

Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth put Atletico ahead before Robert Lewandowski and Torres hit back for Barca, who went on to win in stoppage time.

Flick selected Marc Casado in midfield, with Frenkie de Jong not fit enough to be included in the match-day squad.

The German had warned his players to stay focused after they conceded a 96th-minute goal in December to surrender the lead at the top of the table to Atletico in a 2-1 home defeat.

Barcelona also conceded two late goals in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg to draw 4-4 against Diego Simeone’s side in February.

They played within themselves in the first half, overly cautious and conserving energy, failing to create many openings.

Teenage winger Yamal created one for himself but fired wide with Jan Oblak’s goal gaping, while Lewandowski directed a header at the Slovenian stopper.

At the other end, Atletico wanted a penalty when Inigo Martinez pulled back Marcos Llorente in the area, but they were not given it.

Barcelona’s best chance of the first half came when Pedri played in Lewandowski, who hit the top of the crossbar with a powerful drive. From the resulting goal kick, Atletico found the opener.

The hosts worked the ball to Griezmann, who threaded a brilliant pass across the area to Giuliano Simeone, with Alvarez finishing from his cut-back.

It provided a moment of joy for the former Manchester City striker who felt deep frustration in midweek when his penalty against Real Madrid was controversially disallowed for a supposed double touch on the ball, as Atletico were eliminated in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

Yamal probed after the break as Barca looked for a way back in, and Simeone turned to his bench to freshen up his side who had played 120 draining minutes against Los Blancos.

The coach introduced Sorloth and Conor Gallagher and they combined for Atletico’s second goal.

Atletico put together another fine team move with Griezmann heavily involved, before Gallagher squared to perennial super-sub Sorloth to net his 11th league goal of the season, despite just nine starts.

Barcelona had complaints about a Rodrigo De Paul handball in the build-up being dismissed and they turned their anger into an instant response.

Martinez drove forward with the ball and slung it into the box for Lewandowski, who controlled well and powered a low finish past Oblak to spark the comeback.

Substitute Torres netted the equaliser when Raphinha, on an otherwise quiet night in the capital for the Brazilian, crossed from the right.

With Atletico shaken, Barcelona took full advantage, with Yamal’s deflected shot from distance sending them ahead in stoppage time.

Torres bagged his second late on to round off a win which could prove decisive come the end of the season.