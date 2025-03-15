Atletico host LaLiga leaders Barcelona on Sunday with Madrid side still reeling from defeat by Real in Champions League.

Who: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

What: Spanish LaLiga

Where: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

When: Sunday at 9pm (20:00 GMT)

Follow Al Jazeera Sport‘s live text and photo commentary stream.

Atletico Madrid doesn’t have much time to linger on its painful Champions League exit against Real Madrid.

Another crucial game awaits on Sunday, this time against Barcelona in the tight battle for the Spanish league title.

Al Jazeera looks ahead to one of the biggest games in the Spanish football calendar:

How are Atletico Madrid and Barcelona faring in LaLiga?

Atletico are a point behind Barcelona in second and four points behind leaders Madrid in the three-way fight for the trophy.

Real have played two more games than Barca and one more than Atletico.

So Diego Simeone’s team can hardly afford to lose on Sunday but must quickly get over another excruciating defeat to their fierce crosstown rival in the Champions League on Wednesday.

What happened in Atletico’s Champions League Madrid derby?

Atletico lost in a penalty shootout to Real after Julian Alvarez’s spot kick was disallowed for a double touch. Only a video review spotted the first contact when Alvarez’s support foot slid and gently nudged the ball before he impacted it with his other foot and sent it into the net.

Advertisement

“Honestly, it isn’t easy to get over the way we lost this tie. We can’t lie to ourselves,” Simeone said after the match.

Where could the match be won on Sunday?

Simeone acknowledged that Barcelona could have an advantage both physically and emotionally after Hansi Flick’s side got an extra day’s rest after their victory against Benfica on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

“We face a great rival on Sunday. I imagine the Barcelona players were wanting our game to go as long as it could, to reach penalties,” Simeone said. “We will arrive tired and beat up after having fought hard in a tie that demanded we give it our all, but we will throw everything we have left” at Barcelona.

🤩 Amazing memories from our last LaLiga game vs FC Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ztLACCN3bL — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 15, 2025

How has the rivalry panned out recently?

Atletico have confounded Barcelona twice this season. Late goals by Alexander Sorloth snatched a 2-1 win at Barcelona in the league and a 4-4 draw in the opening leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

But Barcelona have gone unbeaten in 17 straight games across all competitions since that loss to Atletico in late December.

Atletico will also host Barcelona next month to decide their Copa del Rey semifinal.

What is Barcelona’s take on the match?

Flick warned his Barcelona stars they need to focus to avoid crumbling against Atletico Madrid as they have in their previous two meetings this season.

“We have had really two great matches, and of course, we have to be focused from the beginning to the end of the match,” Flick told reporters on Saturday.

Advertisement

“In the first match, at the end of the match, we were not so focused like we can be, and also the second match was [the same] in the beginning and also at the end, so we have to take care about that.

“When you make mistakes, Atletico can hurt you, and this is what we have to defend against.”

How will Flick solve the Olmo-Gavi headache?

Dani Olmo is seemingly ahead of Gavi in the pecking order for the attacking midfield spot for Barca.

Gavi and Barca defender Alejandro Balde were not included in the Spain squad that will face the Netherlands in the Nations League quarterfinals next week, but the Barca coach hailed both players.

“[Gavi] came from a huge injury, and he’s 20 years old, and now at the moment, he is, I think, not the first [choice] … a more difficult situation, but he’s doing great,” Flick said.

“At the moment our midfield is doing really good. I’m happy he’s here, and I think he will play many, many years for this amazing club and be one of the superstars here.

“He can improve a lot. He will do this. His attitude is unbelievably good. He’s really focused and really happy he is here.

“I think for the World Cup 2026, he will be there and be able to play, 100 percent.”

Flick added that Balde was “one of the best” left backs in the world and also praised veteran centre back Inigo Martinez, who was called up for Spain by national team coach Luis de la Fuente.

Advertisement

“With his attitude and mentality, he’s unbelievably good for every team,” Flick said.

Atletico Madrid form guide:

W D W L L L

Barcelona form guide:

W D W W W

Atletico Madrid team news

Angel Correa is suspended for the match after his red card in the 2-1 defeat to Getafe last weekend.

Koke remains a doubt with a knock while Rodrigo De Paul is set to miss out.

Barcelona team news

Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are still long-term absentees with knee injuries, but Andreas Christensen is back in training with the squad.

Atletico Madrid’s probable starting lineup:

Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimenez, Clement Lenglet, Reinildo; Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Pablo Barrios, Conor Gallagher; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez

Barcelona’s possible starting lineup:

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski