Rashford named in Tuchel’s first England squad

England manager Thomas Tuchel recalls forward Marcus Rashford to international fold a year after his last appearance.

Marcus Rashford has been included in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad before the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

The Aston Villa forward’s international future had been uncertain after he was sent out on loan by Manchester United in January.

Tuchel on Friday also recalled midfielder Jordan Henderson of Ajax and included uncapped defenders Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn.

England hosts Albania next Friday and Latvia three days later at Wembley Stadium.

Rashford’s last appearance for England was in March last year in a friendly against Brazil at Wembley, resulting in his omission from Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

The 27-year-old has scored eight goals in his 60 caps for England but his loss of form at club level saw him dropped from the international fold. He was then being dropped by United manager Ruben Amorim from the match-day squads, not long after the Portuguese took charge at Old Trafford.

A loan move to Villa has returned four assists and an impressive uptick in performances, which has also helped the Premier League club into the quarterfinals of the Champions League with their victory against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)