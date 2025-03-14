Sport|Cricket

Indian Premier League 2025: Axar Patel named Delhi Capitals captain

India international Axar Patel is the last IPL 2025 captain to be named as Delhi Capitals make belated announcement.

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Bangladesh v India - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 20, 2025 India's Virat Kohli celebrates with Axar Patel after taking the catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Jaker Ali, off the bowling of Mohammed Shami REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Axar Patel, left, was a key member of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winning team Satish Kumar [Satish Kumar/Reuters]
Published On 14 Mar 2025

India’s spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel has been named Delhi Capitals captain in the run-up to the new Indian Premier League season, the team said.

The 31-year-old is the team’s longest-serving player, having joined in 2019. He has scored 967 runs and picked up 62 wickets at an economy rate of 7.09 in 82 appearances with the Capitals.

Axar, who was named India’s Twenty20 International vice-captain in January, takes the Delhi captaincy from Rishabh Pant after his move to Lucknow Super Giants.

“It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me,” Axar said in a statement on Friday.

“I’ve grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward.”

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Azmatullah Omarzai during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia)
Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans’ Azmatullah Omarzai during the Indian Premier League cricket match in the 2024 edition [Pankaj Nangia/AP]

Axar also played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy win earlier this month, taking five wickets at a rate of 4.35 and making key contributions batting at number five.

The Capitals begin their IPL campaign in Visakhapatnam on March 24 against Lucknow.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the only other team that had still to announce their skipper, named Ajinkya Rahane as the new captain on March 3.

