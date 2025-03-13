Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics on the road to cement their status as championship favourites.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the playoffs with an impressive 118-112 victory over the reigning champion Boston Celtics in a potential NBA Finals sneak preview.

Gilgeous-Alexander enhanced his credentials as favourite for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award with a superb performance to silence Boston’s TD Garden home crowd in an absorbing duel settled by a burst of fourth-quarter Thunder scoring.

The Canadian point guard shot 11-of-20 from the field to finish with five rebounds, seven assists and 34 points, including 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

The victory lifted Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City to a 54-12 win-loss record for the season and guaranteed their place in next month’s playoffs.

Wednesday’s win over a vastly more experienced Boston lineup marked another mature display from a Thunder side that is the youngest in the league.

Oklahoma City effectively sealed victory late in the fourth, pulling away to open up a double-digit lead with just under two minutes remaining after Cason Wallace nailed a superb 24-foot three-pointer followed by a driving reverse layup.

Gilgeous-Alexander said the Thunder’s defensive solidity amid a barrage of 63 attempted threes from Boston had provided the foundation for the win.

“We were able to get stops, and that’s been the trend for us recently,” he told ESPN.

“When you’re coming down the stretch against a good basketball team with good players, you’ve got to find a way, and we did so tonight and gave ourselves a chance.”

While Gilgeous-Alexander grabbed the scoring headlines, the towering Chet Holmgren caught the eye with a double-double of 23 points with 15 rebounds.

“We all know the player Chet Holmgren is,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of his 22-year-old teammate. “He’s a stud, and he’s going to be a stud for a very long time. He’ll continue to grow and continue to be special.”

Boston’s scoring was led by Jayson Tatum with 33 points, while Derrick White had 22.

Despite missing Jaylin Williams from the lineup, the Thunder finished with seven players scoring in double figures against the Celtics.

Oklahoma City haven’t won an NBA title since 1979, when the franchise was located in Washington state and they were called the Seattle SuperSonics.