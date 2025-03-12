The Australian driver commits his long-term future to McLaren after signing a multiyear contract extension beyond 2026.

Formula One champions McLaren have secured Oscar Piastri for the long term after announcing a multiyear contract extension ahead of the 23-year-old driver’s home Australian Grand Prix.

The news, released on Wednesday, followed similar extensions for chief executive Zak Brown, team principal Andrea Stella, Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris and senior staff.

Norris, the overall runner-up last season to Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen, signed his extension in January 2024.

A race winner in Hungary and Azerbaijan last season as McLaren took their first constructors’ title since 1998, Piastri made his F1 debut with the British-based team in 2023 and already had a contract that ran until the end of 2026. The terms of his new contract extension beyond 2026 were not disclosed.

“Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya (McLaren’s colours),” said Brown in a statement.

“We’ve got the best driver line-up on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we’ve seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is both on and off track.

“He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 Constructors’ Championship last season, so we’re all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for World Championships together.”

First practice for Sunday’s season opener at Albert Park is on Friday.

Piastri, who turns 24 next month and hopes to be fighting for the title this year, said it was great to be part of McLaren’s long-term future.

“The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible,” he said.

“There are so many talented and special people working at (the factory) who have helped me to become a Formula One race winner very early in my career.

“Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come.”