Local favourite Tommy Paul was beaten in straight sets by former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia shook off a day of rain delays to beat local hope Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-0 and reach the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, California, where he is vying to improve on runner-up finishes the past two years.

Taking to the court at about 10pm local time on Tuesday, four hours after he was slated to open the night session on Stadium Court, Medvedev took full advantage of Paul’s 31 unforced errors.

“It wasn’t an easy preparation,” Medvedev said. “We both were here early and then rain, rain, rain. I think we both went in rusty, he a little bit more than I did.”

Paul had his opportunities, rallying after Medvedev jumped to a 4-0 lead to win four straight games.

But Medvedev won the next eight – pocketing the first set on a pair of Paul forehand errors and then racing through the second to seal it with one final break of the American’s serve.

“Pretty strange score,” Medvedev said. “Whoever won some games won them in a row.”

Medvedev, who fell to Carlos Alcaraz in each of the last two finals, next faces France’s Arthur Fils, a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 winner over American Marcos Giron in a match that was halted for more than three hours by rain in the first set.