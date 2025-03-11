Champions League: PSG beat Liverpool; Barcelona, Bayern and Inter also win

Paris-Saint Germain beat Liverpool on penalties at Anfield after levelling their Champions League tie in normal time.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Premier League leaders Liverpool on penalties at Anfield to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

PSG beat Liverpool 1-0 on the night on Tuesday to level the aggregate score at 1-1.

Ousmane Dembele scored 12 minutes into the second-leg match after a blunder by the Liverpool defence.

Mohamad Salah scored Liverpool’s first penalty but Darwin Nunes and Curtis Jones saw their spot kicks saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Desire Doue, who won gold at the Olympic Games with France last year, became the youngest scorer of a winning penalty in the Champions League to send PSG through.

In a reverse of the first leg, Liverpool dominated on the night and struck the post through Jarell Quansah’s drive, while drawing a number of saves from the PSG keeper in normal time.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan all also booked their places in the next round of Europe’s premier competition.

Barcelona cruised past Benfica with Raphinha scoring twice and Lamine Yamal once in a 3-1 win at home.

The Catalan club advanced 4-1 on aggregate score after last week’s 1-0 victory and will play either Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarterfinals.

Raphinha’s double made him the leading scorer in the Champions League this season with 11 goals. He had scored the lone goal last week in Lisbon.

The Brazil forward put Barcelona ahead in the 11th, then Yamal added to the lead in the 27th before assisting in Raphinha’s second goal in the 42nd to become the youngest player to score and assist in a Champions League match at 17 years, 241 days.

“My teammates make things much easier for me,” Yamal said. “It was a good goal but sometimes these things come off and sometimes they don’t. For the assist, I tried to shoot and Raphinha turned it into a goal.”

Nicolas Otamendi scored for Benfica in the 13th to become the third-oldest scorer in a Champions League knockout game at the age of 37 years, 27 days, according to UEFA. Yamal’s goal meant he became the second-youngest.

After a 3-0 first-leg win, Bayern Munich had no trouble advancing past German rival Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern made it to the last eight a record 23 times in the Champions League era after a 2-0 win at Leverkusen to advance 5-0 on aggregate.

Inter moved on past Feyenoord with a 2-1 victory at San Siro to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

Bayern and Inter will meet in the last eight.

Harry Kane scored his 10th Champions League goal of the season and set up another as Bayern Munich cruised into the quarterfinals.

Leverkusen never looked likely to overturn the three-goal deficit from the first leg, even before Kane bundled in the ball at a free kick in the 52nd after Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick misjudged an attempted clearance.

Kane set up Alphonso Davies for Bayern’s second goal with a flicked cross in the 71st as the all-German rivalry became a one-sided contest. Bayern could have scored more as Jamal Musiala hit the crossbar with one shot and the post with another.

A goal at the start of each half saw Inter easily advance, with Marcus Thuram scoring a stunning eighth-minute opener. The Inter forward received the ball midway inside the Feyenoord half and then weaved his way into the area before unleashing a powerful effort into the top right corner.

Jakub Moder levelled from the penalty spot shortly before half-time after being tripped by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Inter restored its advantage on the night six minutes into the second half with a penalty of its own, which Calhanoglu converted after Mehdi Taremi was fouled by Thomas Beelen right in the corner of the area.