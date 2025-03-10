Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr scored in the first half to give Real Madrid an easy 2-1 win over neighbours Rayo Vallecano, helping them draw level at the top of the table in the battle to retain their LaLiga crown.

Only one point separates Spain’s three biggest clubs in one of the closest title races in recent years, with Barcelona leading the pack on 57 points, ahead of second-placed Real on goal difference with Atletico Madrid in third on 56 points after a 2-1 loss at Getafe earlier on Sunday.

Barca, who will face Atletico next weekend, have a game in hand after their match against Osasuna on Saturday was postponed due to the sudden death of their team doctor.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti rested several key starters against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Antonio Ruediger ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Yet Real were still the better side and dominated proceedings from early on at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

They got a two-goal lead with quickfire strikes, as Mbappe finished a counter in the 30th minute and Vinicius extended their advantage with a fine individual goal four minutes later.

Vinicius also hit the post with a strike from just outside the box that could have extended their lead.

Rayo reduced the deficit in added time before the break with a tremendous strike from the edge of the area by Pedro Diaz, which hit the crossbar before bouncing over the goal line and then out again, with the VAR awarding the goal after it was not given by the referee.

Real did just enough to manage their lead after the break against a Rayo side that fought hard and created good chances but lacked firepower to pose a real threat to the LaLiga champions.