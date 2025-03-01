Al Jazeera takes a close look as favourites India face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy open on Sunday.

Who: India vs New Zealand

What: ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

When: Sunday, March 2 at 1pm (09:00 GMT)

India and New Zealand booked their Champions Trophy semifinal spots early in the 50-over tournament and will clash on Sunday in Dubai, with the winner topping Group A.

South Africa topped Group B and will face the loser of Sunday’s match, while Australia finished second in that group and will face the winner of the final match of the group stage.

India will come into the match after a six-day game break since their victory against Pakistan.

There will be only a day’s recovery between the last group match and the semifinal on Tuesday in Dubai. Indeed, a great deal of the talk heading into the match has been focused on injuries and player workloads.

What is the India team news?

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami are fit and raring to go against New Zealand the team have said.

In India’s previous win over archrivals Pakistan, Rohit and pace spearhead Shami left the field for a short period, briefly raising doubts about the fitness of the two players.

“There’s no real concerns about anyone missing games, as far as I know,” wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul told reporters before the New Zealand clash.

Rahul said all the players have been to the gym and training and even if there were some niggles, there was nothing serious.

Shami, 34, recently returned to international cricket from a long injury lay-off and claimed figures of 5-53 in India’s opening win over Bangladesh.

But against Pakistan, he seemed to have some trouble with his ankle as he went off for some treatment only to return later and bowl, much to India’s relief.

Rohit also left the ground with his deputy Shubman Gill leading the team briefly and TV commentators suggested the captain was troubled by a hamstring strain.

Rohit returned and also batted in his usual opening slot to hand India a quick start in his 15-ball 20.

Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate dismissed any concerns about Rohit’s fitness.

“He’s all right. You can see he’s batting, he did a little bit of fielding earlier,” ten Doeschate said. “It’s an injury he’s had before, so he knows how to manage it really well. And he’s on top of it.”

Shami has been India’s go-to bowler in the absence of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who failed to recover from a back injury and missed the eight-nation tournament.

“I don’t think rest is an issue. It’s how you back the two games. If we bowl second, for Shami bowling 10 overs and to possibly do it again in 36 hours could mean a lot of workload,” said ten Doeschate.

“Rohit will have to manage that on the field to keep the guys fresh for the first semifinals.”

What is the New Zealand team news?

Stalwart top-order batsman Daryl Mitchell has declared himself fit to face India after missing the win over Bangladesh on Monday because of illness.

“Obviously disappointing to miss the last game with being a bit crook,” Mitchell said.

“It’s nice to be back with the group now and get out of the hotel room and to be involved in training and looking forward to the next match.

“It’s another game of cricket that I’m just really excited to represent our country in, and it should be good fun come Sunday.”

Rachin Ravindra, who was returning from a concussion, replaced Mitchell in the batting order against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and scored a sparkling 112 as the Black Caps booked their spot in the knockout rounds. It was the opener’s fourth three-figure score at an ICC tournament – more than any other New Zealander.

Coach Gary Stead is therefore presented with something of an embarrassment of riches in the batting department, even if he has suggested he might rest players carrying niggles for the India match.

Where could the game be won for India or New Zealand?

The pitch in Dubai has been sluggish with spinners playing a part. India’s Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets in the win over Pakistan.

New Zealand’s spin force has also shone and in their previous win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, off-spinner Michael Bracewell returned figures of 4-26.

Ten Doeschate, a former Netherlands and Essex all-rounder, said the Sunday clash could turn out to be a battle of spinners.

“Yeah, I think so. And they’ll have four spinners as well. So, it could be a contest of spin,” said ten Doeschate.

“I think coming into the competition, we weren’t expecting such an over-reliance in spin, but the guys have bowled nicely and the pitch has helped a little bit.”

What chance to New Zealand have of upsetting India in Dubai?

Returning New Zealand batter, Mitchell, said the fact that a variety of different batters were making decisive interventions in matches was a definite plus.

“Something that we pride ourselves on is that when the situation dictates, you do your job for the team,” he said.

“I’m sure another set of hands will stick their hands up over the next few games and hopefully, help us win games.”

Why are India not playing their matches in Pakistan?

All of India’s matches are being played in UAE instead of Pakistan, the host nation of the 2025 edition, including a potential final. The move came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reached an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan, that both nations would play all ICC events hosted in either country to be played at neutral venues until 2027.

What are India and New Zealand’s records in the Champions Trophy?

India have twice claimed victory in the Champions Trophy, in 2002 and 2013, but lost the final to Pakistan in the last edition. New Zealand, who entered the tournament ranked fourth in ODI cricket, lifted the trophy in 2000.

What were India and New Zealand’s pre-tournament chances?

India were clearly labelled favourites, especially with the advantage of playing all their matches in Dubai, but made hard work of the chase in their opening match against Bangladesh. Towhid Hridoy’s century made a game of it. India, however, laboured in the chase and, but for Shubman Gill’s century in pursuit of 229, could have been in deep trouble.

Rohit Sharma’s side were defeated by Australia at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, but softened the blow by claiming victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

New Zealand were earmarked as the team to upset the odds, with India, Pakistan and Australia all fancied ahead of the Kiwis for the Champions Trophy.

Their fitness and fielding standards have, as expected, been exceptional and have thrust the Kiwis’ regard to make them the main challengers to the Indians. That, however, means they are likely to need to overcome India twice in Dubai.

Form guide – India

Victories in both matches so far will have come as a huge boost to an Indian side that have had limited one-day international cricket since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final.

The 3-0 series whitewash against England on the eve of the tournament was a huge boost following the 2-0 defeat in the three-match series against Sri Lanka last August.

Form guide – New Zealand

New Zealand have reached the knockout stage in four of the last five ICC limited-over World Cups. Prior to their two wins in this edition, the Kiwis secured the tri-nation series against South Africa and hosts Pakistan.

Last five ODI matches

India: W W W W W

New Zealand: W W W W W

When and where will the semifinals be played?

The first semifinal will be staged on Tuesday with the second semifinal staged on Wednesday.

The first match will be played in Dubai as it will involve India, no matter whether they finish first or second in the group.

The second match will be played in Lahore.

When and where will the final be played?

The final is scheduled to be played in Lahore on March 9.

Should India reach the final, however, the match will be switched to Dubai.

India squad

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand squad

Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young