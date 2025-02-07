Who: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

What: Spanish LaLiga

Where: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

When: Saturday, February 7 at 9pm local time (20:00 GMT)

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid entertain Atletico Madrid in the derby in the Spanish capital at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday with their cross-city rivals only one point behind them in the table.

Real lifted both the LaLiga and Champions League titles last season and are favourites to do so once more.

In advance of the meeting between the next-door rivals, in terms of both geography and league position, Al Jazeera takes a closer look at one of world football’s greatest derbies.

How are Real Madrid fairing in the defence of their league and European crowns?

Despite their position at the top of the table, Madrid have had a mixed start to their season, leading to speculation that this could be manager Carlo Ancelotti’s last season in charge.

Los Blancos were thumped 4-0 in LaLiga by Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu in October then lost 5-2 to their fierce rivals from Catalonia in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia in January.

A run of five defeats and a draw in 12 matches rocked the early stage of the season and left their qualification from the League Phase of the Champions League in doubt at one stage. Ancelotti’s side recovered to achieve a playoff position in their attempt to reach the last 16 but must now face the side they replaced as Champions League winners last season, Manchester City, in the next round.

Is Atletico’s challenge for LaLiga and the Champions League unexpected?

Diego Simeone took over as manager in December 2011 and has become an iconic figure at the helm of Atletico. Living in the shadow of Real has never been easy but Atletico have always stood the test under the leadership of the tough-talking and tackling Argentinian, who was famously on the receiving end of a kick that resulted in a red card for England’s David Beckham at the France 1998 World Cup.

This season started with a similarly bumpy ride to that of Real with Atletico winning only six of their first 14 games. It led to speculation that the dream run of Simeone, who has been linked with jobs at Chelsea and Tottenham in England, may be finally heading towards a decline.

Los Colchoneros soon reversed the momentum and have since won 19 of their last 21 matches, including a 15-game winning streak, while losing only once in that time. It has resulted in Atletico nestling in behind Real and ahead of Barca in the league, while finishing fifth in the Champions League to qualify directly as one of the top eight for the last 16 – thus skipping the playoffs, where Real face the potential banana skin of former Barcelona idol Pep Guardiola’s City.

When did Atletico last win LaLiga?

Simeone led Atletico to the LaLiga title in 2020-2021, their second title under the Argentinian with the previous coming in 2013-2014 – marking the club’s first since 1976-1977. Los Colchoneros have won the title 11 times in total.

How many times have Real won LaLiga?

Last season’s triumph was Real’s record-extending 36th league title. Barcelona are their closest challengers with 27 titles to their name. Athletic Bilbao have won eight, and Valencia – the last side to break the Real, Barca, Athletico winning streak – won their sixth title in 2003-2004.

What is the controversy between Real Madrid and LaLiga referees?

Last weekend Real Madrid dropped three points in a shock defeat at Espanyol, after which they sent the Spanish football federation a letter blasting LaLiga refereeing as “rigged”.

Madrid were left raging after Espanyol defender Carlos Romero scythed down Kylian Mbappe, avoiding a red card before going on to score the winner.

Carlo Ancelotti left Mbappe out of his squad which beat Leganes on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals, saying the striker had a bruised calf.

The French superstar will most likely return to face Atletico for the first time since joining Los Blancos. Mbappe missed the 1-1 draw in September at the Metropolitano stadium with a hamstring problem.

Madrid scraped a late 3-2 win over Leganes which saw them avoid a draining extra 30 minutes of extra-time.

“The team is in good shape, we left some players out to rest and to be ready for Saturday,” Ancelotti said.

What have Athletico said about Real’s LaLiga complaints?

Real’s vigorous complaints about refereeing have not gone unnoticed across town.

“Can you help us with the nuances of the following verbs? pressure, scare, intimidate, coerce, frighten, influence, impose…” Atletico wrote in a sardonic message on X, in the wake of Madrid’s letter.

Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann said he was unhappy about the situation, including the focus in the media on Madrid’s statement.

“Now the referees will be afraid of making mistakes because they know they are being watched,” the French forward told Movistar.

“We have to let them be calm, they’ve got enough on their hands as it is on the pitch, let alone with stupid stuff going on off of it.”

Atletico themselves have been hinting at refereeing bias in favour of Madrid, most notably after Los Blancos beat Celta Vigo in a cup match in January with controversial calls in their favour.

“I didn’t see yesterday’s match, they told me about some things that happened, as have been going on for 100 years … I don’t know why people are surprised,” said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

Who do Barcelona play this weekend?

Barcelona’s next match is on Sunday when the Catalans visit Sevilla, aiming to keep the pressure on the top two.

Real Madrid team news

Real come into the derby plagued with injury problems at the back, with Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba all sidelined.

Ancelotti must also decide whether to maintain his attacking quartet of Vinicius Junior, Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo or opt for a more conservative set-up.

Atletico Madrid team news

The only absence for Atletico is defender Robin Le Normand, who is suspended after collecting five yellow cards.

Simeone joked that he would be arriving at the Bernabeu “in the same fashion as always, by [parking the] bus.”

With forwards Alexander Sorloth, Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Angel Correa all among the goals lately, along with Rodrigo De Paul shining in midfield, the Rojiblancos certainly have the firepower to dismantle the hosts if they did choose an attacking approach, though. Giuliano Simeone, son of the manager, has three goals and two assists from his last three games.

Head-to-head

Atletico are unbeaten against Real in four derby matches in LaLiga, with three of those – including the last two resulting in 1-1 draws, while Atletico were 3-1 winners at home in September 2023.

Angel Correa levelled in the 90th minute for Atletico in the reverse fixture earlier this season after Eder Militao gave Real the lead just before the hour mark. Marcos Llorente was also sent off in stoppage time for the home side.

Atletico’s last league win was in September 2016 courtesy of a 53rd-minute strike by a certain Antoine Griezmann – who has been to Barcelona and back since then.

Real did record a 5-3 win in the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico, but lost 4-2 in the Copa del Rey match in which they were pitted during the same campaign. Their last league win came in September 2022 with a 2-1 victory at Atletico, while their last home league win was a 2-0 win in December 2021.

The sides also met in the Champions League final in 2014, with Real winning 4-1 in Lisbon, Portugal. The sides were managed at the time by Ancelotti and Simeone with the former in his first spell as Real coach.