Man City sign Gonzalez, Tel joins Spurs on transfer deadline day

Nico Gonzalez’s acquisition by Man City takes their total spend on new players to $223m during the transfer window.

Manchester City signed midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Porto in the biggest move from Premier League clubs on Monday’s transfer deadline day, while Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel headed to Tottenham on loan.

City’s midfield frailties without Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who is out for the season due to a serious knee injury, were exposed in a 5-1 thrashing at Arsenal on Sunday, dropping the reigning Premier League champions 15 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Former Barcelona midfielder Gonzalez, 23, arrives for a reported fee of 50 million pounds ($62m).

“This is the perfect opportunity for me at this stage of my career,” said Gonzalez.

“I know the reputation Pep has, and I cannot wait to work with him. In fact, I am honoured he wants me to play in his team.”

City have already splashed out more than 120 million pounds ($149m) in January on Egypt forward Omar Marmoush and young defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Tottenham were busy in the final hours of the window as they bolstered the front line of Ange Postecoglou’s injury-ravaged squad.

Bayern Munich’s Tel reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Spurs earlier in the window after a 50-million-pound deal was agreed with the German giants.

But the French under-21 international has now moved to north London until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Spurs, though, were frustrated in their bid to add more defensive recruits on deadline day.

The BBC reported Crystal Palace rejected a 70-million-pound ($87m) bid for captain Marc Guehi, who has just 18 months left to run on his contract at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi had been linked with a move across London, but instead joined Aston Villa, with the move confirmed only two hours after the window shut.

There were no deadline day deals for Premier League title contenders Liverpool and Arsenal or struggling Manchester United.