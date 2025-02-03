Man United’s Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan

The ongoing saga around the England international’s future is settled with Rashford calling the move a ‘new challenge’.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan, both Premier League clubs announced, bringing to an end a difficult few weeks for the England striker after he was frozen out at Old Trafford.

Rashford, who has been capped 60 times by England, will join Villa until the end of the 2024-25 season.

“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision. I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the manager’s ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started,” Rashford posted on social media late on Sunday.

“I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen … I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season,” he added.

Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for Manchester United after coming through the club’s youth system and breaking into the senior side in 2016. He has lifted the Europa League, two FA Cups and two League Cups.

However, the striker had not featured for United since mid-December after admitting he was ready for a new challenge in his career.

United manager Ruben Amorim called into question the forward’s work rate and defended his decision to again omit him from his squad for their win over Fulham last month, insisting he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.

Rashford has also scored 17 goals for England. He has played in two World Cups and two European Championships for his country.

Villa have also signed Spanish fullback Andres Garcia from Levante and Dutch striker Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.