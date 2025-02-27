Pakistan end home Champions Trophy without win after Rawalpindi washout

Pakistan and Bangladesh’s final group-stage match is washed out in Rawalpindi as both sides exit the Champions Trophy.

Rain forced the abandonment of the Pakistan-Bangladesh game in the ICC Champions Trophy in their final group-stage match in Rawalpindi.

The square remained under covers all day on Thursday due to persistent rain, and the umpires finally called off the game at 3:30pm local time, one and a half hours after its scheduled start.

Both teams were already eliminated from semifinal contention after losing to India and New Zealand, and the washout was a disappointing last tournament appearance for both, especially Pakistan, the hosts and defending champions.

Rain in Rawalpindi had earlier washed out the South Africa-Australia Group B game on Tuesday.

New Zealand, who beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match, sealed their playoff spot with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh on Monday at Rawalpindi, which was awarded three Champions Trophy matches.

India beat Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dubai to qualify for the semifinal.

It is the third successive ICC tournament in which Pakistan did not go beyond the first round following the 50-over ODI World Cup in 2023, and the T20 World Cup last year.

“It’s been shocking for us that we haven’t played well in ICC tournaments,” Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood said.

Mahmood believed injuries to opening batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub affected the team as they played 308 dot balls in the completed games against India and New Zealand.

“We have played good cricket in this format, but in this tournament it has not gone well because of injuries,” Mahmood said. “Against India, we took a lot of pressure on ourselves, but we know where we need to improve. It is all about adapting and taking responsibility.”