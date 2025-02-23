India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai to leave their rivals on the brink of elimination from the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century led India to a six-wicket win over archrival Pakistan in their Group A clash at the Champions Trophy, putting the cricket tournament hosts at risk of a potential early exit.

Kohli reached 14,000 runs in ODIs on his way to a record-extending 51st hundred as India finished with 244-4 in 42.3 overs in Dubai on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer scored 56 off 67 balls as he and Kohli put on 114 runs off 128 balls for the third wicket.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav took 3-40 and Pakistan was bowled out for 241 in 49.4 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62 off 76 and shared a 104-run stand with skipper Mohammad Rizwan (46).

Kohli, who was awarded player of the match, brought up his latest milestone off 111 deliveries.

“It feels good to bat in that manner, especially in such an important game, where a spot for semis was there to be taken,” he said afterwards.

“I had to control the middle overs, and not take risks against the spinners, while taking on the pacers. I was happy with the template. It’s how I play in ODIs.

Advertisement

“I have a decent understanding of my game over the years. It is about keeping the outside noise and distractions away. I try to stay in my space as much as possible. Take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It is easy for me to get pulled into the frenzy of games like this.”

The rivals met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium despite Pakistan hosting the tournament, as India is playing its league games – and potential knockout matches – in the United Arab Emirates.

For Pakistan, only an unlikely run of results in all the remaining group-stage matches will result in them progressing.

“We won the toss, but we didn’t get the benefit of the toss,” Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said. “Their bowlers bowled very well. Saud Shakeel and I wanted to take it deep.

“[Just] Poor shot selection. They put us under pressure. Whenever you lose, you don’t perform in all departments. We wanted to squeeze [them], but we couldn’t.

“We need to improve in our fielding. We had a lot of mistakes in this match.”