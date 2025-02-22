Pakistan hope seam attack tip the balance against India in a must-win Champions Trophy clash in Dubai.

Pakistan coach Aaqib Javed says his fast bowlers are “match-winners” and will pull out something special against archrivals India in their pivotal Champions Trophy clash on Sunday.

Hosts and defending champions Pakistan need to win the blockbuster showdown with India in Dubai to keep their chances of making the semifinals in their own hands.

Pakistan lost the opening match of the 50-over tournament to New Zealand and are bottom of Group A. India beat Bangladesh in their first match.

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf leaked 214 runs in their 30 overs combined in New Zealand’s total of 320.

But Aaqib said the trio will rise to the occasion. “We have three specialists and I would say one of the best pace bowling options in today’s game with Shaheen, Naseem and Haris,” Aaqib told reporters on Saturday.

The former seam bowler said the current attack reminds him of that from the 1990s, when Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Aaqib stepped up after the retirement of the great Imran Khan.

“They still have time to reach that level, but they have all the ability to repeat those sort of performances,” said Aaqib. “When you play against India it is a special feeling and I think they will bring something special tomorrow.”

He added, “Our fast bowling options are good and they are match-winners.”

Bilateral cricket ties are frozen between the two rival nations due to political tensions and they only play each other in multination events.

India refused to tour Pakistan for this eight-nation tournament and will play all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium, which is expected to be full for the high-profile game.

Pakistan, who hammered India in the last Champions Trophy final in 2017, have flown in from Karachi for their must-win clash and Aaqib says pressure produces champions.

“There is no game you play without pressure,” said Aaqib. “Between India and Pakistan, it doesn’t matter it’s a knock-out or whatever. It is beyond the game.”

Aaqib said, “If you look at the positive, it’s the best time and best chance for any individual or a team to make a mark. Passion and pressure is what a player needs to showcase his game.”

Pakistan hype doesn’t change anything for India

India vice-captain Shubman Gill said the eagerly awaited match is a fan favourite, but for his team, it’s business as usual.

Gill led India to victory against Bangladesh in their opening game, scoring an unbeaten 101 at the top of the order, and he said the team will try to keep up their winning habit.

“It doesn’t change anything for us honestly,” Gill said of taking on Pakistan.

“We play every match to win and this is no different for us and this is how we prepare for any match that we play. So that’s how we are going to prepare for this one as well.”

TV ratings soar when the Asian giants clash on the cricket field as millions tune into watch the match, which gives huge revenue to broadcasters.

Streets are deserted in India and Pakistan when the two play each other and Gill said he cannot deny the excitement among the fans.

“There is a long history of India-Pakistan and it’s a very exciting contest when both the teams play,” said Gill.

“Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are getting happiness in watching this match then who are we to say under-hype or over-hype?”

He added, “We go out to play cricket. We try our best to represent our country and try our best to win.”

The rivals last met in a one-day game at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with hosts India winning by seven wickets.

India know a victory will put them in sight of the semifinals, while Pakistan are playing for survival in the tournament.

New Zealand top Group A ahead of India on a better run-rate. Pakistan are fourth and bottom of the group.

The top two teams from each of the two groups make the semifinals.

When pressed further about the enormity of the game, Gill said: “It is a big match. But I think the biggest match will obviously be the finals that the team plays. And definitely, we have been playing some good ODI cricket.”

Gill said Pakistan remain a dangerous side despite some poor results and inconsistent form. “Pakistan, unfortunately, has lost some matches recently,” said Gill.

“But by no means, are we going to take them as a lesser side. They have got a good side and it is important for us to bring our A-game tomorrow.”

Gill has been in the form of his life in the 50-over format and on Thursday hit his second successive ODI century after he played a key role in India’s recent 3-0 sweep of England.

Back-up wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant did not practise on the eve of the match with Pakistan and Gill said he is down with “viral fever”.