World heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has withdrawn from Saturday’s title defence against Joseph Parker after falling ill.

The 27-year-old, who holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title, underwent a medical examination in Saudi Arabia and missed a news conference on Thursday evening, prompting the decision overnight to pull out. Details of his health status have not been released.

“If he is ill, I hope he gets well soon, and I’m looking forward to Saturday and a great show,” said Parker, who will now face last-minute replacement Congolese fighter Martin Bakole.

British-born Dubois took the interim belt in June by beating Filip Hrgovic and was upgraded to champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title due to his rematch clause with Tyson Fury.

Dubois then defended his title in September with a knockout win over fellow Briton Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in London.

Former world champion Parker, 33, claimed the World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight title in 2016 by defeating Mexican Andy Ruiz. He lost the title to Joshua in 2018.

Bakole was “on his way” to Saudi Arabia from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the heavyweight’s promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports in England.

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed at Thursday’s news conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, that the no-show by Dubois was because of a medical exam.

“Unfortunately at this moment in time, Daniel is being evaluated by a doctor, and when we have more news, we will share it with you and update you,” Warren said at the news conference.

The first title defence by Dubois – a brutal fifth-round knockout of Joshua – was staged in front of a record 96,000 fans in the English capital.

Saturday’s main attraction is the rematch between light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

Beterbiev became the undisputed champion after a contentious points decision over Bivol in October.