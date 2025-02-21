Sport|Boxing

Dubois replaced by Bakole for Parker heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia

Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois withdraws from boxing bout with Joshua Parker in Saudi Arabia due to illness.

FILE - Britain's Daniel Dubois poses for the cameras after taking part in a boxing workout at the BT Sport studios, QEII Olympic Park in London, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)
Daniel Dubois became IBF champion when Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt last year [Ian Walton/AP]
Published On 21 Feb 2025

World heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has withdrawn from Saturday’s title defence against Joseph Parker after falling ill.

The 27-year-old, who holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title, underwent a medical examination in Saudi Arabia and missed a news conference on Thursday evening, prompting the decision overnight to pull out. Details of his health status have not been released.

“If he is ill, I hope he gets well soon, and I’m looking forward to Saturday and a great show,” said Parker, who will now face last-minute replacement Congolese fighter Martin Bakole.

British-born Dubois took the interim belt in June by beating Filip Hrgovic and was upgraded to champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title due to his rematch clause with Tyson Fury.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 20: Frank Warren, founder of Queensberry Promotions, and Joseph Parker talk ahead of the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker during a press conference as part of Beterbiev v Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo at Boulevard City on February 20, 2025 in Riyadh, . (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Frank Warren, founder of Queensberry Promotions, far left, and Joseph Parker, far right, meet at the news conference on February 20, 2025, as they await news of Daniel Dubois’s participation [Richard Pelham/Getty Images]

Dubois then defended his title in September with a knockout win over fellow Briton Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in London.

Former world champion Parker, 33, claimed the World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight title in 2016 by defeating Mexican Andy Ruiz. He lost the title to Joshua in 2018.

Bakole was “on his way” to Saudi Arabia from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the heavyweight’s promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports in England.

Boxing - Carlos Takam v Martin Bakole - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 28, 2023 Martin Bakole in action against Carlos Takam during their Heavy Weight fight REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Martin Bakole, right, in action against Carlos Takam during their heavyweight fight in Riyadh in 2023 [Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed at Thursday’s news conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, that the no-show by Dubois was because of a medical exam.

“Unfortunately at this moment in time, Daniel is being evaluated by a doctor, and when we have more news, we will share it with you and update you,” Warren said at the news conference.

The first title defence by Dubois – a brutal fifth-round knockout of Joshua – was staged in front of a record 96,000 fans in the English capital.

Saturday’s main attraction is the rematch between light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

Beterbiev became the undisputed champion after a contentious points decision over Bivol in October.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 19: Joseph Parker trains, ahead of his IBF World Heavyweight Title fight against Daniel Dubois during media workouts as part of Beterbiev v Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo at Boulevard City on February 19, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Joseph Parker in training on February 20, 2025, before the IBF world heavyweight title fight [Richard Pelham/Getty Images]
