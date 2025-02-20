Pakistan’s Champions Trophy hopes hit by news that injured batter Fakhar Zaman will miss remainder of the tournament.

Hosts Pakistan have suffered a serious blow to their Champions Trophy hopes with opener Fakhar Zaman being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an injury before their crunch clash with archrivals India.

The 34-year-old left-handed batsman was replaced by Imam-ul-Haq, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

Zaman sprained a chest muscle while fielding at the start of Pakistan’s game against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, which the hosts lost by 60 runs.

He could not open the innings because of playing rules and instead batted at number four and made a laborious 41-ball 24, showing signs of discomfort.

Zaman has played 86 ODIs, averaging just over 46.

“I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride,” he wrote on social media.

“Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity.

“I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback.”

Following Wednesday’s defeat in the tournament opener, defending champions Pakistan now must beat India in Dubai in Group A on Sunday to keep alive their chances of reaching the semifinals.

Bangladesh are the other team in Group A, while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan comprise Group B in the 50-over tournament.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the last four.