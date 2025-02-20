Sport|Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Blow to Pakistan as Zaman out of tournament

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy hopes hit by news that injured batter Fakhar Zaman will miss remainder of the tournament.

Pakistan v New Zealand
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman batted on during the New Zealand match but was severely hampered by injury [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Published On 20 Feb 2025

Hosts Pakistan have suffered a serious blow to their Champions Trophy hopes with opener Fakhar Zaman being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an injury before their crunch clash with archrivals India.

The 34-year-old left-handed batsman was replaced by Imam-ul-Haq, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

Zaman sprained a chest muscle while fielding at the start of Pakistan’s game against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, which the hosts lost by 60 runs.

He could not open the innings because of playing rules and instead batted at number four and made a laborious 41-ball 24, showing signs of discomfort.

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 19, 2025 Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman during the match REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Pakistan’s Babar Azam offers words of sympathy to the injured Fakhar Zaman during their partnership, February 19, 2025 [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

Zaman has played 86 ODIs, averaging just over 46.

“I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride,” he wrote on social media.

“Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity.

“I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback.”

Following Wednesday’s defeat in the tournament opener, defending champions Pakistan now must beat India in Dubai in Group A on Sunday to keep alive their chances of reaching the semifinals.

Bangladesh are the other team in Group A, while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan comprise Group B in the 50-over tournament.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the last four.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

