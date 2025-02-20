All to know about the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol light-heavyweight world title fight, plus Daniel Dubois-Joseph Parker heavyweight preview.

Follow Al Jazeera’s live coverage of the light-heavyweight title fight here.

Less than five months since their hugely popular first light-heavyweight world title boxing fight, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are set to step into the ring once again for a blockbuster rematch.

The October 12, 2024 fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, saw Beterbiev become the light heavyweight division’s first undisputed champion since the famous Roy Jones Jr ruled the division between 1999 and 2002.

Also part of the stacked, seven-match fight card is a world heavyweight title contest between International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion Daniel Dubois and challenger Joseph Parker.

Here’s everything you need to know about Beterbiev vs Bivol 2:

When is the Beterbiev-Bivol fight?

The fight is on Saturday, February 22.

Beterbiev and Bivol will begin their ring walks at 1am local time (22:00 GMT ). The fight will start shortly afterwards.

Where is the Beterbiev-Bivol fight taking place?

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will take place at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

Advertisement

Where can I follow the fight live?

Al Jazeera Sport will provide live text updates and photo coverage of the undercard and main fight, beginning at 9pm local time (18:00 GMT).

Beterbiev-Bivol 2 will be streamed to more than 200 countries on DAZN Pay Per View.

What are the pre-fight events?

The Beterbiev vs Bivol weigh-in is scheduled to take place on Friday at 9.30pm (18:30 GMT).

The first of the undercard fights (Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith) begins on Saturday at 7.30pm local time (16:30 GMT).

Who is Artur Beterbiev?

Artur Beterbiev is a Russian-Canadian professional boxer of Chechen heritage.

The 40-year-old is the undisputed light-heavyweight division world champion (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO) since 2024, as well as the Ring magazine and International Boxing Organization (IBO) title holder.

Beterbiev, who stands five feet, 11.5 inches tall (1.82m), remains undefeated as a professional boxer with 21 victories, including 20 knockouts.

Who is Dmitry Bivol?

Dmitry Bivol is a light heavyweight boxer and former World Boxing Association (WBA) champion. The Russian lost the WBA title to Artur Beterbiev in October 2024.

The 33-year-old, who stands six feet tall (1.83m), defended the title multiple times, including victories over high-profile boxers Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in 2022.

Bivol’s professional record stands at 23 wins and one loss.

Advertisement

What titles are Beterbiev and Bivol fighting for?

They are fighting for the undisputed world light heavyweight title championship.

Beterbiev and Bivol will compete for five separate titles: WBA, IBF, WBO, World Boxing Council (WBC) and The Ring belts.

Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev, "Tale of the Tape" ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/CXzXszWbr9 — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) February 10, 2025

What is the full fight card?

Dubbed “The Last Crescendo”, the fight card features a seven-title fight lineup:

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol (IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight titles)

(IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight titles) Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker (IBF heavyweight title)

(IBF heavyweight title) Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield (WBC lightweight title)

(WBC lightweight title) Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC middleweight title)

(WBC middleweight title) Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov (Interim WBC heavyweight title)

(Interim WBC heavyweight title) Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel (Interim WBC heavyweight title)

(Interim WBC heavyweight title) Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith (Interim WBO light-heavyweight title)

Who is fighting in the main undercard event?

In a match that would normally take top billing as the headline fight, British heavyweight Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF world title against Joseph Parker.

Dubois, 27, returns to the ring in Riyadh after making a spectacular first defence of his IBF belt against Anthony Joshua. Dubois knocked out his British rival inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium in September 2024.

Parker held the WBO title between 2016 and 2018 before losing a unanimous points decision to Joshua. The 32-year-old New Zealander upset former WBC champion Deontay Wilder last year before beating Zhilei Zhang to win the WBO interim title in March.

What is the fight purse?

The total prize money for Beterbiev vs Bivol 1 was reportedly $20m, with the purse split evenly between the fighters.

For Beterbiev vs Bivol 2, the prize money on offer is expected to exceed the $20m.

Who won the first Bivol vs Beterbiev fight?

Advertisement

Beterbiev won the first fight on points by a narrow margin in October 2024.

Two judges scored Beterbiev winning 115-113 and 116-112, while the remaining judge had the contest a 114-114 draw.

What has Beterbiev said about the rematch?

“It’s a good feeling [to be the champion],” Beterbiev said at the pre-fight press conference in January. “My goal now is to keep my belts. I will do my best to do that.

“He has revenge if he wants revenge, no problem. I need to be better enough to win. Big, small or medium, I don’t know, but I need to be better enough to win.

“I don’t know [why I did not knock him out]. He was lucky that night. I think February 22, we are going to see a good fight. My message is be ready, nothing more.”

What has Bivol said about the rematch?

“I hope I can give a better performance than I did before, and I believe I can be the winner of this fight,” Bivol told The Stomping Ground.

“To become undisputed would mean I’ve done well. It’s the final step in this weight class, and the proof for myself. I’m happy that I have this chance.”