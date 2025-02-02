In the biggest NBA trade in years, Dallas Mavericks ship superstar Luke Doncic to LA Lakers for Anthony Davis in a blockbuster three-team deal.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks have sent the NBA world into a frenzy, with ESPN reporting that the teams had completed a trade that will send Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas.

While the two stars are at the centre of the deal, the Lakers will also get Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks will receive Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick, per the report on early Sunday morning.

ESPN reported that the Utah Jazz are also involved in the trade and will get Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round draft pick via the Los Angeles Clippers from the Lakers. Mavericks are also sending a 2025 second-round selection to Jazz.

“I believe that defence wins championships,” Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive centre and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

The Mavericks offered the Lakers Doncic, and the Lakers reportedly believed that the five-time All-Star has what it takes to, someday, be the face of the franchise, per ESPN. For now, he will be playing alongside LeBron James, who is in his 22nd NBA season.

James was not informed that such a deal was coming, and Doncic, Davis, players and a number of coaches on both sides were also left in the dark, according to ESPN.

Both Doncic and Davis are currently sidelined due to injuries, as are Kleber and Hood-Schifino. Doncic has not played since Christmas Day due to a strained left calf, while Davis just went down on Tuesday with an abdominal muscle strain.

There is no set date for Doncic’s return, but when the 25-year-old first hit the shelf, the Mavericks said he would be re-evaluated in about one month. Davis will be re-evaluated sometime next week.

Doncic has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 22 games (all starts) this season. He has played only for Dallas in his seven-year NBA career after being selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 draft. The Hawks sent his draft rights to the Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Trae Young.

The 31-year-old Davis has put up averages of 25.7 points, 11.9 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks across 42 games (all starts) during the 2024-25 campaign. He is a 10-time All-Star (including this season), five-time All-NBA selection and five-time All-Defensive Team selection.

Kleber, who turned 33 on Wednesday, is averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season. He has appeared in 34 games (four starts).

Morris, 35, has come off the bench in seven games and is posting 1.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest.

In just two games, the 21-year-old Hood-Schifino has averaged 2.0 points.

At the conclusion of play on Saturday, the Lakers sat fifth in the Western Conference at 28-19. The Mavericks were three spots below them in eighth (26-23).