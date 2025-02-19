Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 to reach Champions League last 16

Kylian Mbappe scores a hat-trick as dominant Madrid secure a 6-3 aggregate win over City at the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe struck a brilliant hat-trick for Champions League holders Real Madrid in a 3-1 win over Manchester City, helping Los Blancos reach the last 16 with a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Pep Guardiola’s side, shorn of key striker Erling Haaland, suffered a painful early exit on Wednesday without laying a glove on the completely dominant 15-time record winners in the Spanish capital until Nico Gonzalez tapped home in stoppage time.

French superstar Mbappe broke the deadlock with a lob in the fourth minute and netted a fine second after combining with his attacking partners as the English side were sliced open.

The striker, in sensational form after a slow start to life at Madrid, completed his treble in the second half with a low strike from the edge of the box to reach seven goals in the competition this season in 10 appearances.

“We wanted to win and go through because, for us, it was logical that Real Madrid would be in the last 16 of the Champions League,” Mbappe told Movistar.

“We know that at home, we are very strong, and we played as a team in the best way, and we made Madrid fans very happy.”

Mbappe has scored 28 goals this season, with 18 in his last 18 games across all competitions.

Next up for Madrid in the last 16 is a clash with either local rivals Atletico or German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

It was the first time in Guardiola’s illustrious career that one of his teams in the Champions League had failed to reach the round of 16.

City, who won the competition in 2023, were a far cry from their best as has been the case for much of their campaign.

Guardiola was dealt bad news before the game with Haaland, who netted twice in the first leg, named on the bench after suffering a knock over the weekend against Newcastle.

By contrast, Real Madrid welcomed back Antonio Rudiger from injury and he slotted seamlessly into defence, with Aurelien Tchouameni restored to his preferred midfield slot.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side performed almost flawlessly from the off and took the lead in the opening stages.

Mbappe shrugged off Ruben Dias and lofted the ball over City goalkeeper Ederson after young centre-back Raul Asencio played him in with a long pass.

John Stones limped off for the visitors a few minutes later in another blow for the Premier League champions.

Mbappe netted his second in the 33rd minute after Madrid’s “fantastic four” star players combined. Jude Bellingham fed Vinicius, who rolled the ball across for Rodrygo, who nudged it to Mbappe.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward slipped inside to leave the flailing Josko Gvardiol sliding in the wrong direction and drilled home at the near post.

Madrid’s only blot on their copybook was a booking for Bellingham for fouling England teammate Phil Foden, leaving him suspended for the last 16 first leg.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick with a superb individual goal just after the hour mark, opening up some space on the edge of the box and firing beyond Ederson as City’s defence stood off.

The visitors pulled a goal back in stoppage time when Omar Marmoush crashed a free-kick against the crossbar, and Gonzalez rolled home the rebound, but it offered scant consolation.

City have now lost 13 games in their last 26 across all competitions, and face Premier League leaders Liverpool next on Sunday, with a battle to finish in the top four on their hands.

Madrid, by contrast, are still in the running for three major competitions.